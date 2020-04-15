Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How ‘hungry’ Lagosians attacked bus loaded with bread (Video) – A video has showed the moment a mob attacked a bus loaded with bread in Lagos state (the commercial hub of Nigeria).

The coronavirus pandemic has lead the federal government of Nigeria to lockdown Lagos state.

Many citizens have since complained the lack of planning in the lockdown as many claim the government had not put in place palliative measures to ease the pains of the lockdown.

A new video is now going viral on social media showing a large group of people mob a bus loaded with bread in Lagos.

Watch the shocking video below;