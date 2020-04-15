Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

VIDEO: Teni cries out over COVID-19 lockdown boredom – Sensational singer , Teni Makanaki has cried out publicly that she is loosing her sanity. In a video the 27 year old shared on her Instagram page, she was heard lamenting about how boredom is driving her crazy.

Teni who was seen consuming a big bowl of Eba and soup in the video, disclosed that she has never been through this kind of situation before in her life. The tomboy also confessed that food used to be her best friend but now, it is her ‘bestest’ friend.

Watch Video below;