COVID-19: How Police officer who tested positive in Lagos ran Ondo for treatment – The fourth positive case of COVID-19 has confirmed in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The state governor Rotimi Akeredolu who disclosed this on his twitter said” another positive case of Covid-19 has been reported in the state.

The governor said the case is a police officer who was tested in Lagos state but came to the state after which he went back to Lagos and then returned to the state for treatment.

Akeredolu who frowned at the attitude of the police officer noted with dismay the ineptitude nature of the policemen in securing the state borders after the directive from the government to ensure strict compliance with border closure.

According to him ” Earlier today, I got news of another positive case of #COVID19 admitted to our facility in Akure.

“The case of this individual who is a police officer is unique. He was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo state while awaiting his results .

“Upon receiving a positive result, he claimed to have returned back to Lagos.

“According to him, he waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment.

“While we appreciate the confidence reposed in our facilities, We do find it most reckless on the part of the officer of the Law to risk the lives of others.

“I am most disappointed in the level of porosity of the entry points to the state. The police officer should know better. I have contacted the commissioner of police to double up on securing our entry points.

Recall that the first COVID-19 patient in Ondo, a military officer had been discharged after he was treated in the state.