Man collapses at ATM in Lagos after having trouble breathing (Video)

Man collapses at ATM in Lagos after having trouble breathing – The video of a yet-to-be-identified customer who collapsed while using the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of a First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Branch at the Onipanu area of Lagos has surfaced.

The man reportedly started finding it difficult to breathe and he collapsed while using the ATM machine.

In the video, some security officials were seen carrying the man to the entrance of the bank for attention from the ATM where he collapsed.

When the security men checked his temperature, it was said to be alarming. Bank customers allegedly took to their heels.

Watch the video below: