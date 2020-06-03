Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

U.S. Mission to Nigeria Job Recruitment with high salary – The U.S. Mission to Nigeria comprises of the Embassy in Abuja, FCT, and the Consulate General in Lagos. U.S. Consulate General Lagos is the Mission’s representative to the Nigerian people in the southern region – Apply here!

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

1.) Cultural Affairs Assistant

Location: Abuja

Salary: NGN 8,569,748 per annum

Deadline: 16th June, 2020.

Click Here To View Details

2.) Warehouse-man

Location: Abuja

Salary: NGN 2,929,368 per annum.

Deadline: 15th June, 2020.

Click Here To View Details

3.) Registered Nurse (Employee of the Mission-All / or USEFMs, EFMs, or MOHs)

Location: Abuja

Salary: USD $47,148 per annum

Deadline: 30th June, 2020.

Click Here To View Details

4.) Travel Coordinator – U.S. Citizen Eligible Family Members (USEFMs)

Location: Lagos

Salary: USD $33,685 per annum.

Deadline: 8th June, 2020.

Click Here To View Details

Benefits and Other Info

Benefits:

Agency Benefits:

Locally Employed Staff, including Members of Household (MOHs), and Third-Country Nationals (TCNs), working at the U.S. Mission in Lagos, Nigeria may receive a compensation package that may include health, separation, and other benefits.

For EFMs, benefits should be discussed with the Human Resources Office.

The pay plan is assigned at the time of the conditional offer letter by the HR Office.

Other Information

Hiring Preference Selection Process:

Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below.

Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application. Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

Hiring Preference Order:

AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran

AEFM / USEFM

FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights

Important

Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of their most recent DD-214 (“Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty”), equivalent documentation, or certification.

A “certification” is any written document from the armed forces that certifies the service member is expected to be discharged or released from active duty service in the armed forces under honorable conditions within 120 days after the certification is submitted by the applicant.

The certification letter should be on letterhead of the appropriate military branch of the service and contain (1) the military service dates including the expected discharge or release date; and (2) the character of service. Acceptable documentation must be submitted in order for the preference to be given.

This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP and CS with re-employment rights back to their agency or bureau.

For more information (i.e., what is an EFM, USEFM, AEFM, MOH, etc.?) and for additional employment considerations, please visit the following link.

Marketing Statement:

We encourage you to read and understand the Eight (8) Qualities of Overseas Employees before you apply.

Who May Apply / Clarification From the Agency:

For USEFM – FP is 8. Actual FP salary determined by Washington D.C.

U.S Citizen Eligible Family Members (USEFMs)

Salary

USD $33,685 per annum.

Application Closing Date

8th June, 2020.