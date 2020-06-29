Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N- Power receives over 1million applications – The online portal for recruitment of third batch of N-Power enrolees has witnessed over 1million applications barely 48 hours after it was opened.

The Federal Government had disclosed that 400,000 applicants would be absorbed into the third batch of its N-Power National Social Investment Scheme (NSIP).

The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development commenced the enrolment process of the third batch of the N-Power beneficiaries on June 26.

The ministry explained the enrolment will provide opportunities for more Nigerian youths to access the programme in furtherance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

An update on the enrollment exercise is contained in a statement in Abuja on Sunday night by the Deputy Director Information of the Ministry, Rhoda Iliya.

It reads: “In line with the ongoing N-POWER Batch C online application which commenced Friday June 26, 2020, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development, hereby announces that over 1,000,000 applications have been received from across the Federation in less than 48 hours after the Honourable Minister, Sadiya Umar Farouq, declared open the new N-Power Portal on the Ministry’s website.

“The Ministry wishes to reiterate that all young Nigerians between the ages of 18-35 with or without formal education can apply for a slot in the new programme which would be very focused on agriculture.

“The number of applications so far received is an indication of the number of our youths who need jobs and the confidence in the programme.

“The Ministry will continue to collaborate with its technical partners to provide timely support to all applicants.”

The Ministry promised that the selection process would be fair and transparent, adding that the public would be carried along at every stage.

It also assured Nigerians the N-Power portal is secured and no data has been compromised.

It further stated the portal is open for all Nigerians who meet the application criteria.