CBN Disowns twitter Account impersonating director – The Central Bank of Nigeria has disowned a twitter handle @YusufPhilipYila, reported to belong to the Bank’s Director, Development Finance Department, Philip Yila Yusuf.

The Director of Corporate Communications, Isaac Okorafor, on Monday, noted that the social media account has been posting messages related to the Bank’s N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility (TCF).

Okorafor further stated that the scammer was posting the messages with the aim of attracting unsuspecting loan seekers and owners of small-scale businesses.

He called on the public not to have any relationship with the Twitter handle.

The spokesman said although the CBN, through the NIRSAL Microfinance Bank (NMFB), has disbursed loans to successful beneficiaries under its COVID-19 TCF, none of the Bank’s officials engages indirect interactions with prospective or successful applicants.

“We, therefore, find it embarrassing that Mr Yusuf has continued to be inundated with personal calls relating to messages from the impostor handle”, he added.

Okorafor advised prospective applicants to not to fall prey into the plans of scammers and go through official channels.