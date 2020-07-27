SPW Jobs – OYO State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee

SPW Jobs – OYO State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee – President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemi

Public Works programme held its inaugural meeting in grand style. Below is full list of their contact details of representatives at the epoch making event.

HON. OPE SALAMI 08023158605 Chairman
RT. HON. JOSHUA OJO 07062222672 Vice Chairman
OBA LAMIDI ADEYEMI 08034755582 Member
OBA SALIU ADETUNJI 08033150931 Member
OBA OLADUNNI OYEWUNMI 08032131915 Member
REV. IDOWU OGEDENGBE 08023257725 Member
MRS AMINAT JAFANI 08038089736 Member
APOSTLE JOSHUA AKINYEMIJU 08037040694 Member
ALH. IS-HAQ SANNI 08055065672 Member
ALHAJI ABIDEEN OLAJIDE 08038882221 Member
SAMUEL OLOYEDE 08034963622 Member
ELIZABETH SAMUEL 08035290259 Member
OLAWALE FOLARIN 08061195954 Member
ROKIBAT OKANLAWON 08146864180 Member
HON. KUNLE WASIU 07062361321 Member
ESTHER OGUNSOLA 08033847742 Member
HAMMED ABODUNRIN 08023539044 Member
MR SOJI ENIADE 08056164580 Member
COM. BARR. SULAYAN AKINREMI 08023255875 Member
OLAYEMI OLAYINKA 08033430144 Secretary

 




