UNN admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, exam dates – The journey for the 2020/2021 admission into University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has already begun, if you wrote the 2020/2021 Utme and selected UNN as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.UNN.edu.ng for latest updates!

In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2020/2021 admission into UNN which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for UNN post-Utme.

This post will be updated daily with the latest information about UNN admission 2020/2021 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:

UNN Cut off Mark 2020

Jamb fixed cut off mark for UNN is 180.

You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?

Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.

UNN Departmental Cut off Mark 2020

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination is eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.

Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.

The Departmental Cut of mark of University of Nigeria, Nsukka are as follows;

UNN Faculty Of Agriculture Cut Off Mark

Agric Economics – 227 Agric Extension – 201 Animal Science – 202 Crop Science – 206 Soil Science – 205 Fst – 227 Home Science – 200 Nutrition And Dietetics – 247

UNN Faculty Of Arts Cut Off Marks

Archaeology & Tourism – 246 English And Literary Studies – 271 Fine And Applied Arts – 260 Foreign Languages – 254 History And International Studies – 259 Linguistics And Nigerian Languages – 245 Mass Communication – 268 Music – 255 Theatre And Film Studies – 254 Combined Arts – 201

UNN Faculty Of Biological Sciences Cut Off Mark

Biochemistry – 248 Botany – 200 Combined Biological Sciences – 214 Microbiology – 243 Zoology – 207

Faculty Of Business Administration

Accountancy – 257 Banking & Finance – 229 Marketing – 207 Business Management – 233

UNN Faculty Of Dentistry Cut Off Mark

Dentistry – 270

Faculty Of Education

Adult Education – 201 Education Art – 251 Education Chemistry – 203 Education Social Sciences – 245 Agric Education – 205 Business Education – 220 Guidance & Counselling – 263 Health Education – 206 Home Economics Education – 229 Industrial Technical Education – 236 Library And Information Science – 246 Science Education – 200

UNN Faculty Of Engineering Cut Off Mark

Agric & Bioresources Engineering – 204 Civil Engineering – 248 Electrical Engineering – 242 Electronics – 232 Mechanic Engineering – 242

UNN Faculty Of Environmental Studies Cut Off Mark

Architecture – 226 Estate Management – 201 Geoinformatics & Survey – 201 Urban And Regional Planning – 210

UNN Faculty Of Health Science & Technology Cut Off Mark

Radiography – 266 Medical Rehabilitation – 258 Nursing – 268

Faculty Of Law

Law – 297

UNN Faculty Of Medical Sciences Cut Off Mark

Medicine – 295

UNN Faculty Of Pharmaceuticаl Sciences Cut Off Mark

Pharmаcy – 284

Faculty Of Physical Sciences

Computer Science – 227 Geology – 234 Mathematics – 200 Physics And Astronomy – 200 Pure And Industrial Chemistry – 206 Statistics – 200 Computer/Statistics – 200

UNN Faculty Of Social Sciences Cut Off Mark

Economics – 260 Geography – 243 Philosophy – 259 Political Science – 275 Psychology – 252 Public Administration – 266 Religion – 232 Social Work – 213 Sociology/Anthropology – 260

UNN Faculty Of Veterinary Medicine Cut Off Mark

Veterinary Medicine – 227

UNN Nature of Admission Screening 2020

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result.

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

slip

UNN Address and Locations

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka is located in the heart of the town of Nsukka, Enuku state Nigeria. The school has mainly four campuses in Uyo.

Nsukka (University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN) Enugu (University of Nigeria Enugu campus, UNEC) Ituku-Ozalla (University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, UNTH) Aba (University of Nigeria Aba campus, UNAC)

The main campus of the University is located on 871 hectares of hilly savannah in the town of Nsukka about eighty kilometres north of Enugu, and enjoys a very pleasant and healthy climate

UNN admission lists updates

The UNN admission list for 2020/2021 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

UNN admission list for 2020 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into UNN is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

UNN post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into UNN this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

Goodluck in your journey to becoming UNN student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!