ABUAD admission news 2021: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists

In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2020/2021 admission into ABUAD which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for ABUAD post-Utme.

This post will be updated daily with the latest information about ABUAD admission 2020/2021 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:

ABUAD Post UTME Form

Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) Post-UTME, eligibility and cost and registration details for the 2021/2022 session has been announced. Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) various undergraduate programmes for the 2021/2022 academic session

ABUAD Cut off Mark 2021/2022

Jamb fixed cut off mark for ABUAD is 180.

You might ask questions like: I had 180 and above but was not still given the admission to study my desired course?

Candidates with higher scores are first considered in admission basics candidates with lower scores though might meet the cut off mark of 180 may likely not be admitted. In fact, it is the higher your scores, the higher the chance of being admitted.

ABUAD Departmental Cut off Mark 2021

The Afe Babalola University does not really have a specific cut off mark for courses. However, candidates who have scored a minimum of 200 in UTME examination are eligible to apply for admission into any of their choice courses.

Due to the high number of students wishing to study in the Afe Babalola University, the admission processes is competitive and admissions is given based on the higher the jamb scores, the higher the chances of being admitted.

The Departmental Cut of marks of Afe Babalola University are as follows;

220 – 240 – Medicine (O’ Level result with one sitting only) and Nursing 200 – Mass Communication, Common Law, Pharmacy, Anatomy, Physiology 190 – Computer Science, English Language, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Geology, all engineering courses except Agricultural and Biosystem Engineering. 180 – All other courses

ABUAD Nature of Admission Screening 2021

The Afe Babalola University holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

Birth Certification/Age Declaration.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status

slip

ABUAD Address and Locations

The Afe Babalola University is located in the heart of the town of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

ABUAD admission lists updates

The ABUAD admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

ABUAD admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into ABUAD is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

ABUAD post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into ABUAD this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

ABUAD post-Utme past questions and answers are available.

This post will be updated daily so be sure you bookmark this page or subscribe to our push notifications so you can get alert on your phone or laptop/computer whenever this post is updated.

Goodluck in your journey to becoming ABUAD student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!

