MWS: NIMC Mobile ID – How to Check Your Digital ID Number

August 15, 2020 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/  to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!




MWS: NIMC Mobile ID – How to Check Your Digital ID Number: Nigerian Government has officially dumped the plastic National ID card for the digital ID number.

This vital information was provided by the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola in a meeting with journalists. He further said, Immediately the National Identification number (NIN) is given to anyone, the Individual is automatically captured in the databank domiciled with NIMC ( National Identity Management Commission) the individual can easily be traced anywhere.

Read also: Nigeria discards Plastic I.D Card for Digital Identification

So whenever you go to any Government or private institutions domiciled with NIMC, you must provide your NIN number and all information about you will be used.

How to check your Digital ID number:

 

1) Download the NIMC (national identity management commission) mobile application on playstore or follow this simple link ( https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.nimcmobile&hl=en )

 

2) Then supply your NIN and your registered phone number. ( Do not input your BVN )

 

3) Your digital ID number will be displayed

 

4) You can print it out immediately.

Kindly note the points below:

How To Check Your Digital ID Number11
MWS: NIMC Mobile ID – How to Check Your Digital ID Number
How To Check Your Digital ID Number10
MWS: NIMC Mobile ID – How to Check Your Digital ID Number
How To Check Your Digital ID Number9
MWS: NIMC Mobile ID – How to Check Your Digital ID Number
How To Check Your Digital ID Number8
MWS: NIMC Mobile ID – How to Check Your Digital ID Number
How To Check Your Digital ID Number6
MWS: NIMC Mobile ID – How to Check Your Digital ID Number
How To Check Your Digital ID Number5
MWS: NIMC Mobile ID – How to Check Your Digital ID Number
How To Check Your Digital ID Number4
How To Check Your Digital ID Number4
How To Check Your Digital ID Number3
How To Check Your Digital ID Number3
How To Check Your Digital ID Number2
How To Check Your Digital ID Number2
How To Check Your Digital ID Number
How To Check Your Digital ID Number




Do you need high paying jobs in Nigeria? If yes Submit your CV here and stand a chance of landing your dream job!

About Sam Gabriel 786 Articles
Samson Gabriel a graduate of mass communication from Auchi Polytechnic, he is a passionate writer with experience in radio scrip writing. He brings his experience from the broadcast media into play here as he continues to enjoy his passion as a journalist. He can be contacted via whats-app on: +234701105670
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments