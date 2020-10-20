[BREAKING] #EndSARS: Lagos state declares 24-hour curfew – Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state effective 4pm on Tuesday (today).
He said, “I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.
READ ALSO: Banks, hotels, others back in business as govt lifts lockdown
“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.
“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October, 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.”
Be the first to comment