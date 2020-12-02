Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Army 80 RRI Shortlisted Names Released (Download PDF) – This is to inform the general public that the list of shortlisted candidates for 80 RRI has been released and screening will commence on the 2nd December 2020.

The Nigeria Army Shortlisted List has been compiled in state-by-state, kindly click on the states that you choose as your zonal screening centre to check your name.

TRENDING NOW

If you have any further questions regarding the Nigerian Army 80 RRI Shortlisting, kindly leave us a reply on our comment section and be sure we would give you a reply in a jiffy.

Below are the NA Shortlisted Names by States.

List of Shortlisted 80RRI Applicants

We would update you as soon as there is any news concerting the Nigerian Army 80 RRI Intake. Please kindly subscribe with your email below if you find this post interested.