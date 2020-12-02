Nigerian Army 80 RRI Shortlisted Names Released (Download PDF) – This is to inform the general public that the list of shortlisted candidates for 80 RRI has been released and screening will commence on the 2nd December 2020.
The Nigeria Army Shortlisted List has been compiled in state-by-state, kindly click on the states that you choose as your zonal screening centre to check your name.
If you have any further questions regarding the Nigerian Army 80 RRI Shortlisting, kindly leave us a reply on our comment section and be sure we would give you a reply in a jiffy.
Below are the NA Shortlisted Names by States.
List of Shortlisted 80RRI Applicants
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Abia State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Adamawa State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Akwa Ibom State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Anambra State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Bauchi State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Bayelsa State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Benue State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Borno State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Cross River State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Delta State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Ebonyi State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Edo State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Ekiti State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Enugu State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for FCT – Abuja
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Gombe State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Imo State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Jigawa State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kaduna State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kano State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Katsina State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kebbi State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kogi State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kwara State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Lagos State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Nasarawa State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Niger State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Ogun State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Ondo State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Osun State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Oyo State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Plateau State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Rivers State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Sokoto State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Taraba State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for cYobe State
|Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Zamfara State
