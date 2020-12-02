Nigerian Army 80 RRI Shortlisted Names Released (Download PDF)

December 2, 2020

Nigerian Army 80 RRI Shortlisted Names Released (Download PDF) – This is to inform the general public that the list of shortlisted candidates for 80 RRI has been released and screening will commence on the 2nd December 2020.

The Nigeria Army Shortlisted List has been compiled in state-by-state, kindly click on the states that you choose as your zonal screening centre to check your name.

If you have any further questions regarding the Nigerian Army 80 RRI Shortlisting, kindly leave us a reply on our comment section and be sure we would give you a reply in a jiffy.

Below are the NA Shortlisted Names by States.

List of Shortlisted 80RRI Applicants

Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Abia State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Adamawa State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Akwa Ibom State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Anambra State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Bauchi State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Bayelsa State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Benue State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Borno State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Cross River State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Delta State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Ebonyi State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Edo State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Ekiti State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Enugu State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for FCT – Abuja
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Gombe State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Imo State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Jigawa State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kaduna State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kano State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Katsina State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kebbi State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kogi State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Kwara State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Lagos State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Nasarawa State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Niger State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Ogun State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Ondo State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Osun State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Oyo State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Plateau State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Rivers State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Sokoto State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Taraba State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for cYobe State
Nigeria Army Shortlisted Names 80 RRI for Zamfara State

