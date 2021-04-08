Uzodimma reveals those behind Imo attacks – Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma has revealed those behind Monday’s attacks on police headquarters and a correctional facility in the state.

Uzodimma noted some aggrieved politicians were behind the attacks.

He spoke on Wednesday while featuring on Channels Television Politics Today programme, monitored by The Nation.

Uzodimma explained that hoodlums were hired from outside Imo, noting that they were only disguising to be IPOB members.

But police had said the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an outfit of the outlawed IPOB, was behind the violence in the state.

“What happened in Imo state last Monday is unbelievable. A group of hoodlums, of course sponsored by some known politicians in Imo state, decided to destroy public infrastructure and government facilities — and attacked a correctional centre facility and also attacked a police state headquarters.

“But what is important to take home is for Nigerians to know of the plot by a group of aggrieved politicians to destablise the government of APC.

“I have done some thorough investigation and I have a credible lead as to those who are sponsoring these activities of these hoodlums.

“We are working hard to ensure that the sponsors of these dastardly acts must be brought to book,” he said.

The Governor added: “They (politicians) try to identify grievances of people in a particular area. They hire hoodlums from outside Imo state. They bring them in pretending to be IPOB and they commit this crime and they go away.

“It is not about IPOB. Yes, we agree, we have aggrieved IPOB members. But I can tell you, those who are doing these destructions, most of them were brought from outside Imo state.”