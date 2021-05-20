List of JAMB Approved CBT Centres In Abia State 2021/2022 | Abia State Jamb Cbt Centres: Have you been searching for the “JAMB Approved CBT Centres 2020/2021″ and have not gotten the most relevant answer to your query?, then you are absolutely in the right place.
Following the release of the complete list of JAMB Blacklisted CBT centres in Nigeria for 2021/2022, we have thought it wise to do a complete list of accredited and approved JAMB CBT centres State by state and as such we are going to look at those CBT centres approved in Abia State.
Writing your JAMB in an approved and accredited JAMB CBT centre gives you confidence that your result will come out clean and that is why we you and I will see the list of approved cbt centres in the state for those who are resident in Abia state so as to keep them aware of the most credible centres right there in ABIA.
Therefore, if you are in ABIA State and have been searching for [jamb cbt centres in the state, jamb approved cbt centres in lagos, jamb accredited centres, how to register for jamb cbt centre, approved jamb cbt center, jamb centers in abia state, jamb centres in aba, jamb centre 2021, JAMB Approved CBT Centres In Abia State 2021/2022 | ABIA STATE JAMB CBT CENTRES], then you can see that you are not the only one and you are in the right track.
Without wasting much of your precious time, lets quickly head to the topic “JAMB Approved CBT Centres In Abia State 2021/2022 | ABIA STATE JAMB CBT CENTRES” proper.
JAMB Approved CBT Centres In the State 2021/2022 | ABIA STATE JAMB CBT CENTRES
Below are the complete list of all JAMB accredited centres in JAMB for 2021/2022 in Abia State.
Your success is directly proportional to your smart work and Hard Work
|S/N
|TOWN
|CENTRE
|1
|UMUAHIA
|ABIA STATE E- LIBRARY, OGURUBE LAYOUT, BEFORE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
|2
|ABA
|ABIA STATE POLYTECHNIC, ABA OWERRI ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE
|3
|UMUAHIA
|AMABLE NIG. LIMITED, 7, OLD TIMBER ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
|4
|ABA
|BE DE EXCEL PLANET COMPUTERS, #4 EXCEL CLOSE OFF AHIAFOR JUNCTION, OPOBO RD, UKWA EAST LGA ABIA STATE
|5
|ABA
|BRIGHT STARS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS, 10/12, IKPEAMAEZE STREET, UMUIKPO, ARIARIA, ABA, ABIA STATE
|6
|UMUAHIA
|CLEMS BUSINESS SYSTEMS LTD., PLOT 111B, EGHEM LAYOUT, CORPORATE AFFAIRS BUILDING, BCA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
|7
|ABA
|COVENANT POLYTHECNIC, ABA, NO 321 ABA-OWERRI ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE
|8
|ALAOJI
|DIAMOND HIGH SCHOOLS, 2-6 DIAMOND AVENUE OFF OHANKU, UGWUNAGBO LGA, ABIA STATE
|9
|UMUAHIA
|DOREEN INSTITUTE OF COMPUTER TECHNOLOGIES, OPP. NATIONAL POPULATION COMMISSION, NEW HAVEN JUNCTION, ALONG HOLY GHOST ROAD BY ABA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE.
|10
|OWERRINTA
|ENE’S COMP.SEC.SCH. ICT, OWERRINTA ABIA STATE
|11
|ABA
|FREEDOM WORLD ACADEMY INT’L, 12 OKPU-UMOBO STREET, OSISIOMA, ABA, ABIA STATE.
|12
|UTURU
|GREGORY UNIVERSITY, AMAOKWE ACHARA, UTURU, ABIA STATE
|13
|ABA
|HERITAGE AND INFINITY ICT CENTRE ABA, 4 EZENWAGBARA AVENUE OFF 279 FAULKS ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE
|14
|UTURU
|INSTITUTE FOR COMPUTER STUDIES, ABIA STATE UNIVERSITY, UTURU, ABIA STATE
|15
|UMUAHIA
|JAMB STATE OFFICE, UBAKALA, NEAR UBAKALA JUNCTION, ENUGU – PORT HARCOURT EXPRESSWAY, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
|16
|OBINGWA
|JET AGE PRIVATE SECONDARY SCHOOL, AMAPU, EASTERN NGWA, OBINGWA LGA, ABIA STATE
|17
|ABA
|MAKAC GLOBAL INTERGRATED SERVICES NIG LTD., 63/64, ASA ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE
|18
|OHAFIA
|MASCOT ACADEMY, CORONATA SECONDARY SCHOOL, ASAGA, OHAFIA, ABIA STATE.
|19
|ABA
|MATAR MISERI CORDIAE HUMAN EMPOWERMENT CENTRE, 4B OBOHIA ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE.
|20
|UMUDIKE
|MICHAEL OKPARA UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE UMUDIKE, ETEST CENTRE, UMUDIKE, ABIA STATE
|21
|ABA
|NATIONAL COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL, UMOUKEA, NO 1, OJI AVENUE, OFF 3, GLASS INDUSTRY ROAD, NEAR 7-UP PLANT, OBINGWA LGA, ABIA STATE
|22
|ABA
|OKWYZIL COMPUTER INSTITUTE, COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL, OZA-UMUEBUKWU, UGWUNABO, ABA, ABIA STATE
|23
|UMUAHIA
|PIUS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL, UMUIGWE-AMAKAMA, UMUAHIA SOUTH L.G.A., ABIA STATE CTR1
|24
|EHERE
|SOUND BASE ACADEMY, 12-16, OKATA STREET, OFF NO 7 UKAEGBU ROAD, OGBORHILL, ABA, ABIA STATE
|25
|ABA
|ST. ANTHONY COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL, 83B OMUMA RD, OFF AMA-OGBONNA, ABA, ABIA STATE
|26
|UMUAHIA
|XYZ TECHNOLOGIES, NEW SECRETARIAT, BESIDE UCDA OFFICE, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE
Above is a list of the complete and updated list of approvedJAMB CBT Centres in Abia.
That’s the much we can take on the topic “JAMB Approved CBT Centres In Abia 2020/2021 | ABIA STATE JAMB CBT CENTRES”.
