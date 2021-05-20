List of JAMB Approved CBT Centres In Abia State 2021/2022

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Following the release of the complete list of JAMB Blacklisted CBT centres in Nigeria for 2021/2022, we have thought it wise to do a complete list of accredited and approved JAMB CBT centres State by state and as such we are going to look at those CBT centres approved in Abia State.

Writing your JAMB in an approved and accredited JAMB CBT centre gives you confidence that your result will come out clean and that is why we you and I will see the list of approved cbt centres in the state for those who are resident in Abia state so as to keep them aware of the most credible centres right there in ABIA.

Below are the complete list of all JAMB accredited centres in JAMB for 2021/2022 in Abia State.

S/N TOWN CENTRE 1 UMUAHIA ABIA STATE E- LIBRARY, OGURUBE LAYOUT, BEFORE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE 2 ABA ABIA STATE POLYTECHNIC, ABA OWERRI ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE 3 UMUAHIA AMABLE NIG. LIMITED, 7, OLD TIMBER ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE 4 ABA BE DE EXCEL PLANET COMPUTERS, #4 EXCEL CLOSE OFF AHIAFOR JUNCTION, OPOBO RD, UKWA EAST LGA ABIA STATE 5 ABA BRIGHT STARS INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS, 10/12, IKPEAMAEZE STREET, UMUIKPO, ARIARIA, ABA, ABIA STATE 6 UMUAHIA CLEMS BUSINESS SYSTEMS LTD., PLOT 111B, EGHEM LAYOUT, CORPORATE AFFAIRS BUILDING, BCA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE 7 ABA COVENANT POLYTHECNIC, ABA, NO 321 ABA-OWERRI ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE 8 ALAOJI DIAMOND HIGH SCHOOLS, 2-6 DIAMOND AVENUE OFF OHANKU, UGWUNAGBO LGA, ABIA STATE 9 UMUAHIA DOREEN INSTITUTE OF COMPUTER TECHNOLOGIES, OPP. NATIONAL POPULATION COMMISSION, NEW HAVEN JUNCTION, ALONG HOLY GHOST ROAD BY ABA ROAD, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE. 10 OWERRINTA ENE’S COMP.SEC.SCH. ICT, OWERRINTA ABIA STATE 11 ABA FREEDOM WORLD ACADEMY INT’L, 12 OKPU-UMOBO STREET, OSISIOMA, ABA, ABIA STATE. 12 UTURU GREGORY UNIVERSITY, AMAOKWE ACHARA, UTURU, ABIA STATE 13 ABA HERITAGE AND INFINITY ICT CENTRE ABA, 4 EZENWAGBARA AVENUE OFF 279 FAULKS ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE 14 UTURU INSTITUTE FOR COMPUTER STUDIES, ABIA STATE UNIVERSITY, UTURU, ABIA STATE 15 UMUAHIA JAMB STATE OFFICE, UBAKALA, NEAR UBAKALA JUNCTION, ENUGU – PORT HARCOURT EXPRESSWAY, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE 16 OBINGWA JET AGE PRIVATE SECONDARY SCHOOL, AMAPU, EASTERN NGWA, OBINGWA LGA, ABIA STATE 17 ABA MAKAC GLOBAL INTERGRATED SERVICES NIG LTD., 63/64, ASA ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE 18 OHAFIA MASCOT ACADEMY, CORONATA SECONDARY SCHOOL, ASAGA, OHAFIA, ABIA STATE. 19 ABA MATAR MISERI CORDIAE HUMAN EMPOWERMENT CENTRE, 4B OBOHIA ROAD, ABA, ABIA STATE. 20 UMUDIKE MICHAEL OKPARA UNIVERSITY OF AGRICULTURE UMUDIKE, ETEST CENTRE, UMUDIKE, ABIA STATE 21 ABA NATIONAL COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL, UMOUKEA, NO 1, OJI AVENUE, OFF 3, GLASS INDUSTRY ROAD, NEAR 7-UP PLANT, OBINGWA LGA, ABIA STATE 22 ABA OKWYZIL COMPUTER INSTITUTE, COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL, OZA-UMUEBUKWU, UGWUNABO, ABA, ABIA STATE 23 UMUAHIA PIUS COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL, UMUIGWE-AMAKAMA, UMUAHIA SOUTH L.G.A., ABIA STATE CTR1 24 EHERE SOUND BASE ACADEMY, 12-16, OKATA STREET, OFF NO 7 UKAEGBU ROAD, OGBORHILL, ABA, ABIA STATE 25 ABA ST. ANTHONY COMPREHENSIVE SECONDARY SCHOOL, 83B OMUMA RD, OFF AMA-OGBONNA, ABA, ABIA STATE 26 UMUAHIA XYZ TECHNOLOGIES, NEW SECRETARIAT, BESIDE UCDA OFFICE, UMUAHIA, ABIA STATE

