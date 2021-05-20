BREAKING: Ayade decamps after APC governors paid a visit to cross river

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Ayade decamps after APC governors paid a visit to cross river – Cross Rivers state governor Ben Ayade has officially joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) after some governors from the ruling party paid him a visit yesterday to persuade him to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Director General media and press to governor Mai Mala Buni, Mamman Mohammed just confirmed this to our correspondent.

Mohammed said governor Buni has officially received the former PDP governor in Cross Rivers state this morning.

All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors on Wednesday evening arrived Calabar, capital of Cross River to persuade Governor Ben Ayade to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They arrived two weeks after a delegation of Governors Forum of the PDP visited to dissuade him from leaving the party.

The APC delegation was led by Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni, who is also the National Caretaker Committee chairman of the APC.

Buni arrived Calabar on Wednesday evening to join his Imo counterpart, Governor Hope Uzodima who had been on ground.

Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahai and a number of other Governors of the APC are also expected to arrive the state.

They are billed to have a meeting with Ayade on Thursday morning in the State Executive Chambers.

Sources informed The Nation the Governors will also meet with some stakeholders of Cross River politics on the benefits of joining the ruling party.