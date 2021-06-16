Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

BREAKING: INEC fixes Ekiti, Osun guber polls for June 18, July 16 2022 – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Ekiti and Osun States Governorship election to hold on Saturday June 18 and Saturday July 16 2022.

The Commission made the announcement in Abuja, Wednesday.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections have been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.