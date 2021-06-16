BREAKING: INEC fixes Ekiti, Osun guber polls for June 18, July 16 2022

June 16, 2021 Sam Gabriel LATEST NEWS

BREAKING: INEC fixes Ekiti, Osun guber polls for June 18, July 16 2022 – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Ekiti and Osun States Governorship election to hold on Saturday June 18 and Saturday July 16 2022.

The Commission made the announcement in Abuja, Wednesday.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, said the detailed Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the two elections have been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms.




