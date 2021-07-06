INEC voters portal records 204,497 registrations in 7days – The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has announced that no fewer than 203,497 eligible persons have completed the online preregistration as fresh voters seven days after opening the portal, Financial Watch can report.

It was gathered in a statement by INEC Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said: “The figure rises to 259,713 if applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs), update of voter information record etc are included”.

“For emphasis, the physical or in-person registration is scheduled to commence in all our State and Local Government offices nationwide on Monday 19th July 2021. Eligible Nigerians who wish to register physically and those who have scheduled their appointments to complete their online pre-registration will have the opportunity to do so.

“Both online pre-registration and the physical registration will go on simultaneously throughout the duration of the CVR. Further details of the schedule of activities and locations for the physical exercise will be made available next week”.