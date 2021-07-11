AAUA admission news 2021: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, exam dates

AAUA admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, exam dates – The journey for the 2021/2022 admission into Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) has already begun, if you wrote the 2021/2022 Utme and selected AAUA as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.AAUA.edu.ng for latest updates!

In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2021/2022 admission into AAUA which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for AAUA post-Utme.

This post will be updated daily with the latest information about AAUA admission 2021/2022 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:

AAUA Cut Off Mark

JAMB: 180.

Departmental:

FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE Programme *Cut-Off Points Agricultural Economics Merit: 43

Catchment: 40 Agricultural Extension and Rural Development Agronomy Animal Science Fisheries and Aquaculture Merit: 42

Catchment: 40 Forestry and Wildlife Management Merit: 42

Catchment: 40 FACULTY OF ARTS Programme *Cut-Off Points English Studies Merit: 60

Catchment: 55 History and International Studies Merit: 60

Catchment: 55 Performing Arts Merit: 55

Catchment: 50 Yoruba Merit: 40 Linguistics Merit: 55

Catchment: 50 Linguistics/Yoruba Merit: 43

Catchment: 40 Philosophy Merit: 50

Catchment: 45 Religious Studies Merit: 45

Catchment: 40 NOTE:

Candidates who initially applied to Philosophy and Religious Studies are directed to change to another desirable course for which they are qualified. FACULTY OF EDUCATION Programme *Cut-Off Points Adult Education Merit: 40 English Education Merit: 55

Catchment:50 History Education Merit: 45

Catchment: 42 Religious Education Merit: 40 Yoruba Education Merit: 40 Biology Education Merit: 53

Catchment: 50 Chemistry Education Merit: 40 Computer Science Education Merit: 49

Catchment: 47 Integrated Science Education Merit: 40 Mathematics Education Merit: 40 Physics Education Merit: 40 Health Education Merit: 47

Catchment: 45 Human Kinetics Education Merit: 40 Technical Education Merit: 40 Guidance & Counseling Merit: 45

Catchment: 42 Early Childhood Education Merit: 45

Catchment: 42 Educational Management Merit: 57

Catchment: 45 Geography Education Merit: 40 Political Science Education Merit: 45

Catchment: 43 Economics Education Merit: 45

Catchment: 43 Social Studies Education Merit: 40 FACULTY OF LAW Programme *Cut-Off Points Law Merit: 67

Catchment: 65 FACULTY OF SCIENCE Programme *Cut-Off Points Biochemistry Merit: 56

Catchment: 54 Chemistry Merit: 47

Catchment: 45 Industrial Chemistry Merit: 47

Catchment: 45 Environmental Biology and Fisheries Merit: 44

Catchment: 43 Computer Science Merit: 53

Catchment: 45 Mathematics Merit: 40 Industrial Mathematics Merit: 40 Geology Merit: 40 Geophysics Merit: 40 Microbiology Merit: 56

Catchment: 52 Physics and Electronics Merit: 40 Plant Science and Biotechnology Merit: 44

Catchment: 43 FACULTY OF SOCIAL AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCES Programme *Cut-Off Points Accounting Merit: 56

Catchment: 50 Banking and Finance Merit: 50

Catchment: 45 Business Administration Merit: 52

Catchment: 48 Criminology and Security Studies Merit: 64

Catchment: 59 Economics Merit: 54

Catchment: 52 Geography and Planning Sciences Merit: 43

Catchment: 40 Mass Communication Merit: 66

Catchment: 59 Political Science Merit: 55

Catchment: 52 Public Administration Merit: 51

Catchment: 48 Pure and Applied Psychology Merit: 43

Catchment: 40 Sociology Merit: 50

Catchment: 48

AAUA Nature of Admission Screening 2021

The Adekunle Ajasin University holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.

Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.

It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result

The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;

Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.

N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted. Birth Certification/Age Declaration.

A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.

community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector. Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status

slip

AAUA admission lists updates

The AAUA admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.

AAUA admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.

Admission into AAUA is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.

AAUA post-Utme past questions and answers

If you are really serious about gaining admission into AAUA this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.

If you need AAUA post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.

This post will be updated daily so be sure you bookmark this page or subscribe to our push notifications so you can get alert on your phone or laptop/computer whenever this post is updated.

Goodluck in your journey to becoming AAUA student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!