AAUA admission news 2021: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, exam dates

AAUA admission news 2020: Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, exam dates – The journey for the 2021/2022 admission into Adekunle Ajasin University (AAUA) has already begun, if you wrote the 2021/2022 Utme and selected AAUA as your choice of University, then this post is for you – Visit http://www.AAUA.edu.ng for latest updates!
In this post we are going to update you about all the information on 2021/2022 admission into AAUA which includes Cut-off marks, post-Utme forms, admission lists update as well as give you an insight into the past question for AAUA post-Utme.
This post will be updated daily with the latest information about AAUA admission 2021/2022 and for clarity sake we are taking it step –by-step as can be seen below:
AAUA Cut Off Mark
JAMB: 180.
Departmental:
|FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE
|Programme
|*Cut-Off Points
|Agricultural Economics
|
|Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
|Agronomy
|Animal Science
|Fisheries and Aquaculture
|
|Forestry and Wildlife Management
|
|FACULTY OF ARTS
|Programme
|*Cut-Off Points
|English Studies
|
|History and International Studies
|
|Performing Arts
|
|Yoruba
|
|Linguistics
|
|Linguistics/Yoruba
|
|Philosophy
|
|Religious Studies
|
|NOTE:
Candidates who initially applied to Philosophy and Religious Studies are directed to change to another desirable course for which they are qualified.
|FACULTY OF EDUCATION
|Programme
|*Cut-Off Points
|Adult Education
|
|English Education
|
|History Education
|
|Religious Education
|
|Yoruba Education
|
|Biology Education
|
|Chemistry Education
|
|Computer Science Education
|
|Integrated Science Education
|
|Mathematics Education
|
|Physics Education
|
|Health Education
|
|Human Kinetics Education
|
|Technical Education
|
|Guidance & Counseling
|
|Early Childhood Education
|
|Educational Management
|
|Geography Education
|
|Political Science Education
|
|Economics Education
|
|Social Studies Education
|
|FACULTY OF LAW
|Programme
|*Cut-Off Points
|Law
|
|FACULTY OF SCIENCE
|Programme
|*Cut-Off Points
|Biochemistry
|
|Chemistry
|
|Industrial Chemistry
|
|Environmental Biology and Fisheries
|
|Computer Science
|
|Mathematics
|
|Industrial Mathematics
|
|Geology
|
|Geophysics
|
|Microbiology
|
|Physics and Electronics
|
|Plant Science and Biotechnology
|
|FACULTY OF SOCIAL AND MANAGEMENT SCIENCES
|Programme
|*Cut-Off Points
|Accounting
|
|Banking and Finance
|
|Business Administration
|
|Criminology and Security Studies
|
|Economics
|
|Geography and Planning Sciences
|
|Mass Communication
|
|Political Science
|
|Public Administration
|
|Pure and Applied Psychology
|
|Sociology
|
AAUA Nature of Admission Screening 2021
The Adekunle Ajasin University holds her admission screening exercises within a week or couple of weeks and it usually comes in two phases. Students who applied to study in the school are to proceed for the pre-screening exercise when once it is being announced.
Documents required for the pre-screening exercise are: SSCE result and JAMB registration print out only.
It is often important that a candidate arrive early and locate his/her screening venue early. Candidates will be screen on the JAMB scores and their SSCE result
The second phase of the screening is after the admission lists might have been released. Candidates who have merited the admission will be invited for another screening exercise. Here all documents such as;
- Original copies of their educational qualifications (Statements of Results/Certificates).
N/B: Cases of awaiting results will NOT be accepted.
- Birth Certification/Age Declaration.
- A letter of good conduct from your Village Head or a responsible member of your
community/or civil servant not below Grade Level 10 or equivalent in the private sector.
- Certificate of Local Government of origin; and this notification of admission status
slip
AAUA admission lists updates
The AAUA admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has not been released, as you already know you will need to buy their post-Utme forms first, then seat for the exam before can begin to expect the admission list.
AAUA admission list for 2021/2022 academic session has First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Batch Admission List which will be released and uploaded on the school official portal.
Admission into AAUA is purely on merit when you meet their cut-off marks in both Utme and post-Utme examinations.
AAUA post-Utme past questions and answers
If you are really serious about gaining admission into AAUA this coming session them you must get yourself prepared by getting their post-Utme past questions and answers. The material will help you get ahead of thousands of others who are seeking the limited slots in your proposed department.
If you need AAUA post-Utme past questions and answers you can get it by visiting nairabookstore.com for all your past questions and answers.
This post will be updated daily so be sure you bookmark this page or subscribe to our push notifications so you can get alert on your phone or laptop/computer whenever this post is updated.
Goodluck in your journey to becoming AAUA student and we are going to be part of the journey every step of the way!
What’s the closing date for the adekunle ajasin university post utme form