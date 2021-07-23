Binance announces they’ll List QuickSwap (QUICK) in the Innovation Zone – Binance will list QuickSwap (QUICK) in the Innovation Zone and will open trading for QUICK/BNB, QUICK/BTC and QUICK/BUSD trading pairs at 2021-07-23 08:00 AM (UTC).

Users can now start depositing QUICK in preparation for trading

Withdrawals for QUICK will open at 2021-07-24 08:00 AM (UTC)

Note: The withdrawal open time is an estimated time for users’ reference. Users can view the actual status of withdrawals on the withdrawal page.

QUICK Listing Fee: 0 BNB.

What is QuickSwap (QUICK)?

QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap deployed on the Polygon network (formerly Matic Network). QuickSwap leverages the low transaction fees on Polygon Network, and enables users to trade any ERC-20 asset at fast speeds with near-zero gas costs. QUICK tokens can be staked to earn staking rewards, and for voting power to participate in the DAO governance.

Reminder:

The Innovation Zone is a dedicated trading zone where users are able to trade new, innovative tokens that are likely to have higher volatility and pose a higher risk than other tokens.

Before being able to trade in the Innovation Zone, all users are required to visit the web version of the Innovation Zone trading page to carefully read the Binance Terms of Use and complete a questionnaire as part of the Initial Disclaimer. Please note that there will not be any trading restrictions on trading pairs in the Innovation Zone.

QUICK is a relatively new token that poses a higher than normal risk, and as such will likely be subject to high price volatility. Please ensure that you exercise sufficient risk management, have done your own research in regards to QUICK’s fundamentals, and fully understand the project before opting to trade the token.