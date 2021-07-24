GTBank Annual Autism Conference Holds August 3-4 at Muson Centre, Lagos – The eleventh edition of the Guaranty Trust Annual Conference will hold on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 3 and 4, at the Muson Center, Lagos. Themed, “Life Beyond the Diagnosis,” the conference will feature in-depth conversations on supporting people living with autism facilitated by medical experts and specialists from around the world.

Guaranty Trust has been at the forefront of the advocacy for children and adults living with autism. Its Annual Autism Conference is the major rallying point for driving awareness about Autism, campaigning against the social stigma associated with developmental disorders, and helping people with autism live a full and productive life. In 2020, the Guaranty Trust Annual Autism Conference was held via live stream, bringing together people from around the world at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, alongside the livestream option, attendees will be able to physically participate in the Guaranty Trust Annual Autism Conference, whilst observing all health and safety guidelines. At the two-day event, seasoned specialists from renowned institutions, such as Duquesne University, Pennsylvania and The Color of Autism Foundation, USA, will deliver keynote presentations, panel discussions, and topical Q&A sessions on managing Autism. Some of the facilitators include Dr. Waganesh Zeleke of Duquesne University, USA, Lanre Duyile of Behaviorprise Consulting Inc, Canada, and Kora Hardy of Nuru Behavioral Network, USA.

Commenting on the 11th Guaranty Trust Annual Autism Conference, Segun Agbaje, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust said, “The theme of our Annual Autism Conference this year strikes at the very heart of why we are passionate in our advocacy for people with developmental disorders. We strongly believe in building a world of equal opportunity for everyone, and through this Conference, we constantly challenge ourselves and the society at large to do more to help people with autism live a full and rewarding life beyond their diagnosis.”

