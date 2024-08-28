Insecurity and Economic Woes Push Millions of Nigerians into Acute Food Crisis– Over 31.8 million Nigerians are currently experiencing severe food shortages due to escalating security challenges and the recent removal of fuel subsidies, according to a government report released on Tuesday. This alarming situation was highlighted in a study conducted by several international development partners in collaboration with Nigerian authorities.

The findings, which detail the extent of malnutrition, particularly among women and children, were presented during a meeting between the development partners and the Nigerian government on Monday and Tuesday, as noted in a statement by the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

This new report marks a significant increase from the 18.6 million Nigerians identified as vulnerable to acute food insecurity by the United Nations World Food Programme between October and December 2023.

“The surge in food prices, driven by the removal of fuel subsidies and compounded by ongoing security challenges, has plunged millions of Nigerians into a dire situation,” the ministry stated.

Armed raids by bandits, who often wield guns and machetes, have forced many farmers to abandon their fields, exacerbating food shortages and fueling inflation. Nigeria is now grappling with its worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Since taking office in May 2023, President Bola Tinubu has eliminated fuel subsidies in an effort to reduce government spending. However, this policy change has led to a sharp rise in transportation costs, further straining the nation’s food supply.

The study, which draws on data from the Cadre Harmonisé—a regional food security framework—was conducted by several development partners, including the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, and the German development agency GIZ.

Sanjo Faniran, Nigeria’s national convener of Food Systems and the director of social development in the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, emphasized that the study is crucial in identifying the gaps, successes, and challenges within the nation’s food security landscape, and it offers important recommendations for addressing the crisis.