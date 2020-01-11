Essy guides to Fill JAMB Form 2020 Easily (And Some Mistakes To Avoid!)

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

How to Fill JAMB Form 2020 Easily (And Simple Mistakes To Avoid!) – How to fill JAMB form 2020/2021: Do you want to register for JAMB 2020/2021 and you are wondering how to fill JAMB UTME form 2020 or wondering “how does jamb form look like”? Then, continue reading this guide – Join Jamb lesson center here!

This article covers everything on how to fill jamb form 2020, how to register for jamb 2020, jamb 2020 registration guide, how to register for UTME 2020, registration guide for JAMB 2020/2021.

This article will guide you on how to successfully fill JAMB form 2020 and complete your registration without making any mistake!

WARNING: You do not fill your JAMB registration form in form of paper/hardcopy. JAMB form is filled online on JAMB portal at an accredited centre only!

Even if you fill your details on paper before registration, make sure you are present at the accredited centre in person and check that your details are properly filled.

One of the stupid mistakes some UTME candidates make is filling the WRONG details. Some of these mistakes will cost you A LOT to correct. Those who fail to correct them may end up losing their admission offer later during the year.

If you follow my simple guidelines below, you will be able to fill your JAMB form easily without any mistake!

How To Fill JAMB Form And Register on jamb portal

Before I show you, there are some things you need to know/do before you go to a JAMB accredited centre to fill your registration form.

WRITE DOWN YOUR CHOICES OF INSTITUTION/COURSE

You want to make sure that you already know the schools and courses you want to fill on JAMB portal before you go to the accredited centre.

I have seen some people that go to JAMB accredited centre to register for JAMB without having an idea of what and where they want to apply for.

On getting there, they start seeking people’s opinion. The truth is you know yourself, nobody knows you. Don’t allow anyone to mislead you!

Get a paper/book, write out your first choice institution/course up till the fourth choice. This will help you make the registration process FASTER!

Before you start choosing your schools/courses, you have to take note of the following:

You can only choose one Federal university: Once you choose a Federal university as your first choice, you cannot fill any other Federal university.

You can choose a State university as your First/second choice: If you choose a Federal university as your first choice, you can put a state university as your second choice. However, you cannot put a Federal university as second choice as most of them do not accept.

Some state universities do not accept second choice: Few State universities like Lagos State University (LASU), Delta State University (DELSU) and some others do not accept second choice for admission anymore. So before filling a state university as your second choice, make sure to check they actually accept it. How to know if your state university accept second choice? Check their Post UTME admission form for 2018/2020 and see the requirements the school stated for candidates to apply. If the school accepts second choice or not, you will find it when you check for their 2018/2020 Post UTME form

Your third choice should be a Polytechnic/College of Education: If you have any Polytechnic/College of education whether Federal, state or private, then you should consider putting then in your third choice. However, you may decide to put it in your second choice too but most of them accepts third choice. See the list of school that accepts third choice for admission in 2020 here.

Your fourth choice MUST be an innovative enterprise: You cannot do anything but to choose one innovative enterprise as your fourth choice of institution while filling your JAMB form.

YOU CAN APPLY FOR JAMB WITH AN AWAITING RESULT

Have you sat for WAEC/NECO/NABETEB previously but you have not cleared your result OR have you not sat for an O’level exam before? If you are planning to write WAEC/NECO in 2020, you can still register for JAMB.

A lot of people still think it is a MUST to have your O’level result before you register for JAMB. This is very far from the truth.

You can start and complete your JAMB registration without having an O’level result yet.

YOU DO NOT NEED A PASSPORT

One thing I have seen UTME candidates going for registration do is to take their passports along with them. This is totally unnecessary as it will not be used.

As a matter of fact, JAMB has stated that no accredited centre should scan passports from candidates. Rather,they will take your picture clearly with the webcam at the JAMB accredited centre. So, don’t waste money on passports for now.

YOU MUST HAVE A VALID EMAIL ADDRESS

Some candidates take email used during JAMB registration with levity. This should not be so as your email address is really important during and after registration.

In fact, you can use your email address to get your JAMB 2020 exam slip. You may also need it to reset to your password if you ever forget the password to your JAMB profile.

So, when you want to register for JAMB 2020, make sure you use a valid email address that you can still log into.

You Must Have Obtained Your Nin (UPDATE: NIN Is no longer required)

You are probably wondering – What is the meaning of NIN?

NIN stands for National Identification Number.

According to the JAMB Registrar, all candidates who wish to obtain JAMB 2020 form must obtain their National Identification Number for various enrolment centres nationwide.

If you have done your NIN before, you do not have a problem.

If you have not, this is the right time for you to go and obtain it.

Now that you know those, here is how to fill your JAMB form 2020/2021 successfully:

How To Fill JAMB Form 2020/2021 On JAMB Portal

How does jamb form look like?

The candidate presents the ePIN at any JAMB accredited CBT Centre for completion of registration. The name of the candidate as typed by the candidate on his/her phone when registering the proﬁle comes up automatically on the input of the e-PIN by the CBT centre.

After Getting JAMB E-pin 2020, What Next?

If you have gotten your JAMB E-pin for 2020 registration, the next thing is to go to any accredited centre to complete your registration there.

Candidates are to:

Pay NOT more than N700 as Service Charge to the CBT Centre

Provide Biodata including Date of Birth, Nationality, State of Origin, Local Government, Gender, e-mail address, among others.

Provide choice of institutions and programmes (disciplines).

Provide qualiﬁcation with grades and dates, if not awaiting result.

Upload relevant certiﬁcates, if not awaiting result.

O/L and or A/L grades are to be provided by candidates. Candidates who are awaiting results should supply the results online as soon as they are available on JAMB’s portal. No recommendations from any Institution will be considered by JAMB if the candidate has not supplied his/her result on JAMB portal.

Supply JAMB registration number for previous institutional certiﬁcates for DE only.

Provide UTME subjects and choice of examination town(s) for

Mock examination (optional)

Examination for UTME (actual examination)

Do picture capture (no scanning of passport photograph)

Do Biometric enrolment (ten ﬁngers).

Review entries and conﬁrm correctness.

Print Registration Slip USING BIOMETRIC AUTHENTICATION

Collect, at no other cost, the reading text and CD.

Each Candidate is to collect his/her e-slip at the end of registration as evidence of registration

There will be no ofﬂine registration, as all the accredited CBT centres have been empowered for real time online registration. No candidate should register at any centre other than the accredited CBT centre and JAMB State-Ofﬁces. Any candidate who is registered outside approved centres will be identiﬁed and disqualiﬁed.

Other Registration Information

All candidates must mandatorily register their proﬁles through text messages as illustrated above before proceeding to buy the ePIN.

The registration fee is non-refundable

As it is the practice, centres are allowed to charge not more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) only as registration Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions

All CBT centres have been mandated to select any of the participating banks, MMOs, MFBs, etc. These ﬁnancial institutions are to be present at the CBT centres for the purpose of collecting all No CBT centre staff is allowed to conduct direct cash transaction with the candidates

Candidates are advised to read and understand the guidelines on admission and instructions on how to complete the online registration before commencing the process of registration

Multiple registrations are not allowed. Candidates who register more than once will be identiﬁed and disqualiﬁed

Candidates should note that they are required to be present and take live photograph which will be embossed on their result slips and admission letters. No scanned/stapled passport photograph is allowed.

