Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Oshiomhole give reasons why crises is good for APC – National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has given reasons why the crisis within the party is not necessarily a bad thing because it has not stopped the party winning in some elections conducted recently.

Oshiomhole said he wouldn’t mind the continuation of crisis in APC if it would lead to electoral victories for the party in future elections.

The APC Chairman stated this while hosting Kano State chapter of the party led by the state Governor, Umar Ganduje in Abuja.

According to Oshiomhole: “On my part, the victories we recorded especially in this rerun election is very timely.

“When I pick up newspapers and see where they are writing that APC is in crisis, and by the time you turn to the next page they will announce that APC has won this or that elections.

“I was like if crisis is what it takes to win elections, maybe we will continue to be in crisis.”

APC is currently experiencing an internal crisis, a situation that led to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki threatening to expel Oshiomhole from the state arm of the party.

Following the crisis in the party, former Minister of Information, Tony Momoh had insisted that Oshiomhole had no business interfering in the affairs of APC in Edo State because Obaseki was the leader of the party.