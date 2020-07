Special Public Works – Zamfara State Inaugurate a 20-man Committee

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Special Public Works – Zamfara State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee: The Zamfara State’s Selection Committee of the Federal Government’s Special Public Works programme has also been inaugurated. Here’s the inauguration pictures and contact details.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the engagement of 774, 000 Nigerians for Special Public Works programme in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

774,000 Jobs – Zamfara State Inaugurate a 20-man Selection Committee