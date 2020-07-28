Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Kaduna state inaugurates 774000 Jobs’ selection committee – The Kaduna State chapter of the Federal Government’s 774000 jobs recruitment process has kicked off.

The programme which is aimed at mitigating the economic effects of Covid19 on the lower cadre of the society has taken off in Kaduna. The State’s Selection Committee for the Special Public Works programme has launched. The State hosted its inaugural meeting recently.

Below is the full list of representatives and their phone contacts-