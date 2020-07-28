Kaduna state inaugurates 774000 Jobs’ selection committee

Kaduna state inaugurates 774000 Jobs’ selection committee – The Kaduna State chapter of the Federal Government’s 774000 jobs recruitment process has kicked off.

The programme which is aimed at mitigating the economic effects of Covid19 on the lower cadre of the society has taken off in Kaduna. The State’s Selection Committee for the Special Public Works programme has launched. The State hosted its inaugural meeting recently.

Below is the full list of representatives and their phone contacts-

Kaduna State Selection Commitee Members

HAFSAT BABA 08033119990 Chairman
SAUDE ATOYEBI 08090467772 Vice Chairman
ADAMU ABDULLAHI 08038467482 Member
LAWAL UMAR 08036045207 Member
ELIAS GORA 08035936420 Member
BEN KURE 08109999933 Member
HAJIYA HADIZA ABDULAZEEZ 08037867839 Member
REV. JOSEPH HAYAP 08037009725 Member
HRH ALH, D SHEHU IDRIS 08033110177 Member
ALHAJI ALIYU ZARIA 07030632613 Member
SANUSI IBRAHIM 08033523407 Member
FAREEDAH MUNIR 08065551378 Member
ABDULLAHI IBRAHIM 08029130041 Member
RAHILA IBRAHIM 07038500157 Member
HAYATUDDEEN LABARAN 08037486043 Member
STELLA BASSAHUWA 08030943532 Member
AISHA ISAQ 08037001907 Member
ZUBAIRU FARUQ 08037001907 Member
YA’U MAHMUD 08036158163 Member
SANI MAIWADA 08035952001 Secretary

 




