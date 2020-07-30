Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

FG releases timetable for 2020 SSCE, NECO, NABTEB exams, others – The Federal Government on Wednesday released the schedule for various national examinations for exit classes from August 17 to November 18, 2020.

The government said the Senior School Certificate Examination conducted by the West African Examinations Council would commence on August 17, 2020.

Also, the examination conducted by the National Business and Technical Examination Board would start on September 21 and end on October 15 2020.

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, made the announcement in Abuja after a series of meetings with Chief Executive Officers of examination organisations in Nigeria.

A statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong, said the meeting chaired by Nwajiuba was attended by the Permanent Secretary, FMoE, Sonny Echono and Registrar, Joint Admissions Matriculations Board, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede.

Others at the meeting were the Registar, National Examinations Council, Prof. Godswill Obioma; Registrar, National Business and Technical Examination Board, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe; CEO, National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies, identified simply as Dr Raji, and acting Registrar of WAEC, Dr J.O. Oke.

The statement partly read, “For the one-day National Common Entrance Examination conducted by NECO, it is compulsory for parents and pupils to wear face masks on the exam date, while also carrying along with them, alcohol-based sanitisers.

“Other details of the schedule indicate that the SSCE for SS3, conducted by NECO will start on October 5 and end on November 18 2020. The Basic Education Certificate Examinations for JSS 3 also conducted by NECO, will start on August 24 and end on September 7, 2020.

“Furthermore, the National Common Entrance Examination which is a one-day NECO examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in-between, i.e. on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

“Registration for the NECO (SSCE), which is ongoing, will end on September 10, 2020 and there shall be no extension for the registration whatsoever.

“Also, NBAIS examination would commence on Wednesday September 23 and end by October 17 2020.”