Amotekun recruitment: Screening date announced for Ekiti applicants – The Ekiti State Security Network Board is scheduled to begin the screening of 3,261 shortlisted candidates for recruitment into Amotekun corps today.

The exercise, which holds across the 16 local governments, will end on September 9.

Read also: Amotekun Ekiti recruitment form portal – www.amotekun.ekitistate.gov.ng

The Amotekun Corps boss, Brig-Gen. Joe Komolafe (rtd), who disclosed this yesterday in a chat with our reporter in Ado-Ekiti, advised successful applicants to visit the Amotekun website for further details.