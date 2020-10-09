Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment 2020/2021 – Latest Application Updates

Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment 2020/2021… This page will guide you on latest information about how to apply for NIPOST job offers in Nigeria for graduate and undergraduate. In this article, you’ll learn about the NIPOST description, application skills, requirements and qualifications. Interested applicant should follow the lead below for successful application – Start your application here!

NIPOST Recruitment 2020/2021 – In this article, you will get first-hand information on Nigerian Postal Service 2020 recruitment application form, requirements, qualifications, guidelines and another important update for free.

The Nigerian Postal Service, abbreviated as Nipost, is a government-owned and operated corporation, is the Nigerian postal administration responsible for providing postal services in Nigeria.

Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) 2020-2020 has been anticipating in the country till date, I have receive numerous requests by aspirants on various platforms yearning for legit information about the 2020 Nigerian Postal Service Application form. Many applicants have been asking us questions like;

How Can I Apply for NIPOST 2020-2020?

Where can I obtain the 2020 NIPOST form?

Is the NIPOST 2020 Recruitment Form out?

When will Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) Recruitment start?

I need NIPOST Recruitment update, etc.

Is NIPOST Recruitment Real for 2020 etc.

Rumors have been spread that the Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment 2020/2021 is out, some even provide phone numbers in order to be called by the innocent Aspirants to offer the Nigerian Postal Service Application Form in exchange for cash or any other form of gratification. – “ALL THIS INFORMATION’S ARE FAKE – BE WISE”

The key purpose of the Nigerian Postal Service recruitment is to create more jobs for Nigerian youths both graduates and undergraduates. By so doing, unemployment in Nigeria will be curbed and become a story of the past.

IMPORTANT! Currently, Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment Application Form is not yet out online, DISREGARD any form of advert you come across. This page will be updated immediately the form is out.

Last Vacant Opportunity

Job Title:Financial and Citizen Services Agent

Requirements

To qualify, you are required to acquire a well located, accessible and secured space in your neighbourhood. If you already own a well located neighbourhood business such as a provision shop, supermarket, pharmacy, restaurant, business centre, etc with space to spare, you may be at advantage.

In addition, you are required to employ staff of one or more persons who are computer literate. They will be trained and required to pass a certificate test in counter services and agent banking.

Applicants will be required to provide as prerequisite, a computer or service terminal fitted with backup power and reliable internet connectivity installed at each location to be approved.

How To Apply

Visit your recruitment portal to apply

Note: Approval is strictly on a first come, first served basis. A security background and credit check will also be conducted on the owners and sponsored staff of all applying organisations.

Requirements

Applicants applying for the Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment must possess any of the following

Possession of B.Sc, HND, NCE, OND in any discipline from a recognized institution

Applicants must not be above 35 years old

Applicants must not be above 35 years old West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in two (2) other subjects; or

National Examination Council (NECO)/General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in four (4) subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English Language.)

National Diploma (ND) obtained from a recognized institution. National Certificate of Education (NCE) from a recognized institution; or General Certificate of Education (Advanced Level) in two (2) subjects obtained at one sitting or three (3) subjects obtained at two sittings.

How to Apply

To ascertain if the Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment 2020 has officially started, reach out to the official Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment website: or Visit this page frequently for we shall update anytime the Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment form is out.

ATTENTION:

Candidates are to apply for one job position, Candidates who attempt to apply multiple times will have their application disqualified.

The online application is free.

