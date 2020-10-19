Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NIPOST Recruitment 2020/2021 -Requirements & how to apply – NIPOST Recruitment 2020/2021 updates as on 17th October 2020: This is a special article for those candidates who want to get job updates about Nigerian Postal Service Recruitment 2020/2021 – Apply here!

Current Status: Updates up to 19 October 2020: Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has not started new recruitment project.

News of Nigerian Postal Service recruitment form out is often spread over social network sites. It can be a scam whose main purpose is to cheat you.

We have prepared this page to protect you from fake NIPOST recruitment 2020/2021 news. Here you will be given only verified and authenticated news.

About Nigerian Postal Service

Nigerian Postal Service (also known as NIPOST) is the public operator of postal service of Nigeria.

Agency is established at the same time as Nigeria Telecommunications Limited ( NITEL )1st January 1985. With the promulgation of Decree 18/1987, Nipost became an extra-ministerial department, and in 1992, in response to the call for empowerment, the federal government promulgated Decree 41/1992, which placed the company in the category of para-state organizations.

Mission

Develop, promote and provide adequate and efficiently coordinated postal services at reasonable prices.

Maintain an effective national mail collection, sorting and delivery system.

Provide various types of messaging services to meet the needs of different categories of mail.

Establish and maintain postal facilities within a reasonable economy, which will provide the general population with access to essential postal services.

Represent the Federal Republic of Nigeria in its relations with other postal administrations and international organizations.

Currently there are no vacancies available. You will therefore not be able to submit your CV.

Official Portal: www.nipost.gov.ng

Requirements

For those interested in recruitment, you must ensure to possess the following;

Possession of either B.Sc , HND , OND, NCE

West African School Certificate (WASC) or Senior Secondary School Certificate (SSSC) with Credits in not less than three (3) subjects including English and at least passes in Two (2) other subjects, or National Examination Council (NECO) / General Certificate of Education (GCE) Ordinary Level with passes in Four (4) Subjects obtained at one sitting or five (5) subjects obtained at two sittings including English language.)

NYSC Discharge Certificate

First School Leaving certificate (FSLC)

Birth certificate

Recent Passports Photograph

Certificate of Medical Fitness

Candidates applying for the position must not be more than 35 years of age.

Important Points

Have all the necessary credentials

Scan and Upload your Credentials on nipost.gov.ng

Nigeria Post Shortlisted Candidates will be published shortly after

Don’t pay anyone who claims he can help you get a Job in NIPOST.

How to Apply

How to Apply for NIPOST Job Recruitment

In order to apply you need to visit the official NIPOST recruitment portal 2020/2021 www.nipost.gov.ng

Check the current Nigerian Postal Service Job vacancies

Click on available position

Apply as per guidelines

