NSCDC Acknowledgement Slip Printing 2020 | Civil Defence Recruitment

NSCDC Acknowledgement Slip Printing 2019/2020 | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment – Have you complete your application for the NSCDC Recruitment 2019?. If you do you should be familiar with what this topic is all about so read on – Check screening date here.
All candidates who have applied for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Recruitment for 2019 should be aware that they have to print out an acknowledgement slip to qualify them for the screening exercise for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment.
So, in this post, we’re talking about how you can print your NSCDC Acknowledgement Slip and also some other vital information you need to understand as an applicant.
How to Print NSCDC Acknowledgement Slip | Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment 2019.
I know many candidates who have completed their applications for the Nigeria Civil Defence Recruitment in Cafe’s will have their Acknowledgement Slip Printed for them. But i still got many questions from some applicants on how they can print out their Confirmation or Acknowledgement Slip for the NSCDC Recruitment Exercise.
Procedure for Civil Defence Acknowledgement Slip Printing.
So below are the simple procedures you can follow to download and print your nscdc acknowledgement slip even on your mobile (smart) phone.
- Visit the Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration, And Prisons Services Board (Cdfipb) portal www.cdfipb.careers
- Click on “Sign In”
- On the page that displays, Enter your “Email” and “Password” used during the application process
- Finally, Click the on the “Sign In” button below.
OR Click here to download NSCDC Acknowledgement Slip
On your successful login, the page that will display is your NSCDC Application Acknowledgement, It will display your bio data and the position you applied for and other details.
- Click on “Print Acknowledgement” to have your slip printed out.
All candidates for the NSCDC Recruitment 2019 are to note that they can’t edit their submitted applications.
Candidates should also note that the Acknowledgement Slip is compulsory for all applicants to have as it is the evidence of submitted applications, and on the next phase of the recruitment exercise which screening of applicants, you will be required to present your Acknowledgement Slips with The Guarantor / Referee Form along side other required documents.
