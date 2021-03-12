Buhari govt in desperate attempt to deny fuel price increase – The Buhari administration is in a desperate attempt to deny the reported fuel price increase which was posted on the website of Energy regulator PPPRA on Thursday night, the announcement has now been taken down, it was yet unclear why the page was deleted, but it came amidst nationwide uproar over the decision.

Energy regulator PPPRA on Thursday night posted its new template that showed an increase in the pump price of petrol from N186 to N212 per litre. The controversial template was previously accessible here: http://pppra.gov.ng/pms-guiding-price-for-march-2021/.

It was unclear why the link was deleted, but it came amidst nationwide uproar over the decision.

State-owned oil firm NNPC had also raced to twitter to insist that fuel price would not be going up immediately this morning, a claim that drew widespread mockery as Nigerians said they remember the government making similar false statements in the past.

Nigerians have also been enraged by President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to implement another controversial increase in the price of petrol, saying it was bound to aggravate the suffering of the masses after hikes in electricity rates and biting inflation.

It was unclear whether pressure was mounted on PPPRA to delete the template to douse public outcry, a move that was not immediately clarified by officials.