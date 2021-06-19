Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

NCC Opens application For 2021 Essay Competition for Undergraduates – The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has opened up entries for its 2021 National Essay Competition for undergraduates – Apply here!

The Competition which is designed to inspire innovative essay writing skills in tertiary students across the country will be the 3rd National Essay Competition Organised by the NCC

A signed statement by the Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde indicates that the competition is expected to build the capacity of undergraduates in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

To be eligible to take part in the Competition, applicants must be undergraduates in Nigerian tertiary institutions (Private & Public) and must register their personal details in the form provided for download on the NCC website, signed by their Deans as genuine Nigerian undergraduates, Adinde added.

He added that all Essays will be subjected to plagiarism checks adding that winners will be invited by the Committee members to defend their essays by way of presentation and that candidate that cannot successfully defend their submissions will be disqualified.

On the assessment criteria, the NCC said all entries will be assessed based on the following:

Essay should contain a maximum of 1,000 words and a minimumof 500 words on the topic.

Essay must have an Abstract, Introduction, Main Body and Conclusion.

Also a rigorous selection process and scrutinized based on Content, Grammar and Structure while all essays must be submitted to the NCC in PDF format with all necessary attachments.

The topic for the 2021 Competition is “5G Technology: Opportunities and Challenges” has as its objective, the increasing awareness of 5G technology, opening up opportunity for undergraduates to engage in 5G technology related research as well as encourage academic competition and excellence.

The first prize winner will go home with a Laptop, Printer and Cash Prize of NS00,000.00 while the second and third take home N300,000 and N200.000 respectively.

Deadline for submission is July 30 2021 while the winner will be announced on September 1. 2021