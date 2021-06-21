Looking for job? your search ends here! Visit https://recruitmentportalngr.com/ to apply now OR Send us a WhatsApp Message here!

N-power Batch C: How to Obtain Your BVN Printout – Although the BVN print out might not be an essential document for the physical screening exercise that is, should there be an N-Power physical verification, but the BVN print out, is necessary to clear any benefits of doubt that might affect an N-Power Batch C applicant’s payment, probably due to name and age mismatch.

So in order to obtain your BVN print out an N-Power Batch C applicant should simply go to the bank with his or her BVN number, and request for a printout from the bank customer service unit.

The BVN print out should contain full names of the N-Power Batch C applicant, the correct BVN number, and date of birth of the N-Power Batch C applicant, and also the photo of an N-Power Batch C applicant.

With this document an N-Power Batch C applicant can simply go to the NASIMS N-Power self-service portal and edit the name and other details on his or her dashboard to correspond with the particulars on the BVN print out.