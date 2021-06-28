Ibrahim Chatta’s Biography: Age, Songs, Net Worth, Cars, state of origin

Ibrahim Chatta’s Biography – QUICK FACTS:

Full Name Abiodun Ibrahim Chatta Place of Birth Bacita, Kwara State Date of Birth October 13, 1970 Age 50 years old Occupation Actor, Singer, director, producer, and entrepreneur Spouse Oliade Aishat, Salamatu Lafiaji (ex-wife) Children 2 Net Worth $1.6 million to $1.9 million

Ibrahim Chatta’s Biography: Age, Songs, Wikipedia, Net Worth, Cars, state of origin – Ibrahim Chatta is indeed a man without limitations. He has proven that with little formal education, his path to success would not be stopped. He has backed up his success with a whopping net worth estimated between $1.6 million and $1.9 million. He is an award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, musician, and businessman. The actor, who mostly appears in Yoruba films, is known for his roles in movies, including Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation (2019), October 1 (2014), Eberu Adigun (2010), and Atini O’ogo (2006).

Ibrahim Chatta is from Kwara State, Nigeria

He was born Abiodun Ibrahim Chatta on October 13, 1970, in a small town in Kwara State known as Bacita, Edu Local Government. Contrary to the popular opinion that he is Yoruba, Ibrahim Chatta belongs to the Tapa or Nupe ethnic group – a language spoken by over 4 million people in different parts of Nigeria.

Growing up in the Bacita community, Chatta couldn’t let himself stay at the far ends of trouble. The influence of his mates took a toll on him, and his performance in school deteriorated over time. Still, his father being the lover of education, wanted him to complete his education regardless. He described his father as a polygamist who was married to three wives while he was alive.

The actor comes from a large Muslim family of 14 children. His mother was reportedly from Modakeke in Osun State. Chatta’s mother was a major influence in his life as she would push him to do things no matter how difficult. He owes many of his success stories to her. She was a bold woman who did not relax in teaching Chatta how to be bold and fight for his right. However, she lived 25 years of her life suffering from diabetes until she died in 2018.

There isn’t any revelation about who Chatta’s siblings are or what they are involved in. But he revealed having a younger sister who has a bigger bone structure than him, who has a smaller feature like his father.

He Didn’t Complete His Secondary Education

We have heard of many notable people who quit school, but mostly at tertiary levels. Ibrahim Chatta is one of the few renowned people who left school as a secondary student without obtaining a secondary certificate. His dream was far-fetched from education, and peer pressure further discouraged him from completing his secondary education. Despite that, Chatta had the zeal to still learn, thereby teaching himself many things.

Even with his limited education, Chatta speaks fluent English. He has also become a scriptwriter and has further become a huge name in the Nigerian movie industry. Still, he feels incomplete, thereby having the intention to go back to school. Back in 2018, he made it known of his decision to go back to school. However, there have recently been different tales told about his going back to school. While several sources claim Chatta to be enrolled in a polytechnic in Ibadan, Oyo State, Chatta, in an interview in 2020, said that he was enrolled in a college of education in Ikire, Osun State.

What is not known is whether he had earlier attended a different school or is still a student. He further went on to joke about the possibility of becoming a professor before he dies. He still expresses his regret over missing out on formal education as a child and fervently expressed how he’d advise people to get an education before venturing into acting or other dimensions of life.

The Journey Of Ibrahim Chatta into Stardom

After he left school, all that Ibrahim Chatta had was his dream of becoming an actor, but the reality at that time handed him a completely different thing. Coming face to face with rough and tough times, his new reality led him to do several odd jobs, including selling meat, conducting buses, and hawking local ice cream.

He Started Acting At The Age of 15

In Bacita, Chatta grew up surrounded by children of different backgrounds and cultures. At the time, actors like the late Duroladipo, Adebayo Salami, aka Oga Bello, and late Iya Mero took the opportunity to entertain the population with their plays and theatrics. He took a liking to Ray Eyiwunmi, who became his role model. Ibrahim Chatta watched them act out roles then try to replicate them every time during playtime using costumes from their mothers. He figured out his passion from those little playboy moments.

In 1985, at the age of 15, Chatta finally had his cup of good luck running; his dreams started to come to a realization when he began to gain roles to play on stage. Later, his hard work started paying off when he began landing roles primarily in the Yoruba movie industry, one of the main movie sectors in the Nigerian film industry.

Despite his love and passion for movies and interpreting roles, he emphasizes his dislike for acting out “gay roles” and bowing his head to the ground for strange gods while playing the roles of a herbalist or what is contrary to his religious beliefs.

Major Works That Brought Ibrahim Chatta to Fame

As far back as 2006, Ibrahim Chatta’s movies were already catching and keeping people on their toes for more as he was more or less a breath of fresh air. In 2012, he secured his place as an actor to be cherished when he acted alongside prominent actors like Jide Kosoko, Dele Odule, Muyiwa Ademola, Femi Adebayo, Wale Akorede, Afeez Eniola, Kabira Kafidipe, and Bisi Komolafe in Aiyekooto. The movie was directed by Adebayo Tijani and produced by Sharafadeen Olabode.

Other Popular Films of Chatta

Ogundabede (2021)

Omoyagba (2020)

Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation (2019)

October 1 (2014)

Eberu Adigun (2010)

Mafisere (2009)

Òréré layé (2009)

Mafi Wonmi (2008)

Olo (2008)

Atini O’go (2006)

He Has Won Several Awards From His Acting Career

Best Actor, Dallas International Yoruba Movie Awards (DIYMA, 2021).

Nigerian Canadian Celebrities Entertainment Awards for his contribution to the Nollywood industry (2020).

Best Actor of the Year, City People movie award (Yoruba, 2019).

Best Supporting Actor in a Yoruba film (Ifa Iwa) – In the 5th Best of Nollywood Awards (2013).

Best of Nollywood Awards for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 2012.

How Chatta Accumulated His Massive Net Worth

It is obvious that Abiodun Ibrahim Chatta, one of the most renowned Yoruba actors, is a man that has done well for himself in terms of success and comfort in his over 3 decades in the entertainment industry. Nevertheless, there have been several reports regarding his exact net worth. According to different sources, his net worth has been estimated between $1.6 million and $1.9 million. Since he has not come to accept any figure publicly or rebuked any, all there is at this point is speculation. However, with the money made from his career, he lives a life of luxury with cars and homes to call his.

His Acting Career Contributed Largely to His Net Worth

Ibrahim Chatta has appeared in many films, mostly in the Yoruba language, over the course of his acting career. However, he has equally featured in an English film, October 1, where he played the role of Sumonu. Although a minor character in the film, he has received praises for performing exceptionally as a palace guard accused of killing his fiancee, Bisi (Titi Edo).

Even though the movie was commercially successful, his earnings have not been disclosed. Also one of the highest-grossing movies in the box office in Nollywood, the movie was produced and directed by Kunle Afolayan with actors such as Sidiq Dabba, Kanayo O. Kanyo, Ademola Adedoyin, and Kehinde Bankole, among others.

Chatta’s roles as both a major and minor character in movies have added to his wealth. Although it is difficult to say how much exactly he receives per movie, many actors playing lead roles in Yoruba films receive above 400,000 Naira, depending on the production. However, playing minor roles will require getting a probable less amount.

Ibrahim Chatta Also Makes Wealth as a Director, Producer, and Owner of a Production Company

In the movie industry, it is not only through acting that Chatta makes his wealth. He is also a director who directed Odun Baku (2006), Mafi Wonmi (2008), Oje Laye (2021).

Chatta is also a producer and screenwriter known for Olokiki Oru: The Midnight Sensation (2019). The film was directed by Seun Olaiya and Ayuba Sodunke. It became one of the major works of Chatta as a screenwriter, producer, and executive producer. The movie focuses on the fall of the old Oyo Empire and the fight over the heart of a princess. He further added to his contribution to the movie as an actor. The film has gotten many positive reviews since its release.

Ibrahim Chatta also owns a film company called Real Arts Communication Limited. The company has been functional since 2018 with the responsibilities for the creation, production, distribution, licensing, and marketing of several kinds of entertainment. At present, Real Arts Communication Ltd’s library involves more than 15,000 hours of programming that includes 2,300 feature films and over 700 documentaries, among others.

He Earns Money Through His Career as a Singer

Chatta has a talent for singing and has ventured into it as a career. He has released several songs, including Area, My Money, Boom Boom Boom, and Friday Night, to mention a few. Apart from releasing his own songs, Chatta has performed several movie soundtracks and some jingles in the Yoruba language.

He is Involved in Agriculture

Chatta has found himself another interest and career in farming. He has often made it known that he has invested a great deal in the lucrative business. However, it is unknown what aspect of agriculture he is into or where his farm is located at the time of this writing. His acceptance to venture into agriculture has raised questions about whether the renowned actor intends to leave his career as an actor.

He Has Bagged Several Endorsement Deals

Apart from the other works that produce him a good income, Chatta has also signed several endorsement deals. Although many sources claimed that he lost some of his sponsorship deals following the accusations that he was physically abusing his wife, no proof has been given. Currently, he is an ambassador of a fashion house called Hamtex Clothing.

The actor has also added Nifawls Global Travel & Tours to the list of his endorsement deals. He is an ambassador to the company alongside other celebrities such as Mr. Rain, Zainab Bakare Opeyemi, and Damilola Oni, among others. As endorsement deals come Chatta’s way, the actor has not revealed how much money he has made in each of the deals. However, it is no rumor that celebrities earn a fortune from endorsements.

Has Chatta Quit Acting?

Celebrating his 50 years birthday and 35 years in acting, Chatta in 2020 declared his intention to take a bow from his acting career. However, many colleagues and fans thought it was early for the veteran to retire. According to the actor, he wanted to create time for things other than traveling from one location to another.

Even though he may not find himself playing roles as an actor, he maintained he would still be producing, directing, and involving himself in other aspects of making movies. Amidst his retirement rumor, Chatta surprised fans and colleagues in 2021 by acting in a self-directed and produced film called Oje Laye. The movie may be a sign he may have reviewed his decision about quitting acting.

Meet His Wife, Olaide Aishat, and Their Children

Regarding his marriage, Chatta has been allegedly married three times. Nevertheless, the actor has accepted to be married only twice. The alleged first marriage was with Nigerian actress Olayinka Solomon. The marriage was claimed to have ended because Chatta was physically abusing her. In his defense, the actor dismissed that he was never married to her, and there was never any form of battery.

Likewise, Olayinka has stated that he is only a senior colleague and nothing more. But then, there is still a rumor that Olayinka bore his first son Malik in 2008. It was in 2012 that he married Salamatu Lafiaji. She is the daughter of former Kwara State governor, Senator Shaaba Lafiagi. The marriage ended on the claim that he was a wife-beater, womanizer, and gold digger who married her because of her family’s wealth.

Again, the actor denied and claimed the Salamatu left the marriage because of trust issues and didn’t love him anymore. Chatta is at present married to Olaide Aishat, who is popular as Lizzy Berry. The couple has been married since 2016. With her, the actor has welcomed a daughter to become his second child.