Binance Launchpad announces Coin98 (C98) Token Sale – Largest Cryptocurrency trading exchange Binance have announced Coin98 (C98) token sale on Binance Launchpad, Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.

Information obtained from Coin98 website states: “With the distinctive multi-chain wallet engine as its core, Coin98 Wallet provides the “always-connected” experience, supporting users to access numerous DeFi services across separate blockchains seamlessly and concurrently. Users can also transact tokens with optimized gas fees and manage multiple digital assets simultaneously on Coin98 Wallet”.

“C98 token facilitates multiple tokenomics, serving both as governance, and utility token C98 tokenomics unites the entire Coin98 Ecosytem”.

According to Binance announcement the token sale for Coin98 will follow the Launchpad subscription format, with the recording of user BNB balances starting at July 16 0:00 AM (UTC).

Binance will record user BNB balances for 7 days from 2021-07-16 0:00 AM (UTC) to 2021-07-23 0:00 AM (UTC). The final BNB holding amount for each user will be determined as the average of the 7 days, using the Daily Average BNB Balance calculation previously announced here.

C98 Token Sale Details:

Token Name: Coin98 (C98)

Launchpad Hard Cap: 3,750,000 USD

Hard Cap Per User: 20,000 USD (266,666.667 C98)

Total Token Supply: 1,000,000,000 C98

Total Tokens Allocated to Binance Launchpad: 50,000,000 C98 (5% of Total Token Supply)

Public Sale Token Price: 1 C98 = 0.075 USD (price in BNB will be determined prior to subscription)

Token Sale Format: Subscription

Supported Sessions: BNB only

Subscription Timeline: