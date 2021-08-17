Polygon enters African market with Nigerian exchange integration – African-founded cryptocurrency exchange, Quidax is integrating with Polygon. Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development.

Quidax’s integration with Polygon is Polygon’s first in Africa and represents a significant milestone as it gains increased developer adoption.

As part of the integration, Quidax has listed Polygon’s native token Matic on its exchange. This will allow Quidax customers to trade Matic once it is listed. The listing of Matic on Quidax will also expose the exchange to new customers that want to trade the crypto asset.

Beyond listing, Quidax will be bringing Polygon’s architecture to its customers. This will mean that Quidax customers will be able to access projects that are already in Polygon’s ecosystem and benefit from various services including lending, borrowing, staking, gaming, NFTs, and more.

According to Buchi Okoro, Co-founder and CEO of Quidax, “the integration could not have come at a better time as we just marked 3 years since we launched. We are excited about the integration with Polygon as it fits into our goal of bringing DeFi and Cefi services to Africa”.

In a comment from Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder of Polygon, “We welcome Quidax to our Polygon ecosystem as they align with our goal of bringing Blockchain infrastructure to the masses & the world.”

Quidax to Launch Crypto Self-Service Listing

Quidax also announced that it will launch a self-service listing. This service will make it possible for blockchain projects to list their tokens on Quidax in 24 hours.

The service will enable projects to access Quidax depth and liquidity as well as over 400,000 Quidax customers across 72 countries.

Ahead of the launch projects can join the waitlist for the self-service listing service.

Quidax Turns 3

On the first of August, Quidax celebrated 3 years since its launch in 2018. To celebrate its 3rd anniversary the exchange is running several competitions with over $20,000 in rewards to be won including a trip to the Maldives.

About Quidax

Quidax is an African founded cryptocurrency exchange that gives anyone access to tokens on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and popular cryptocurrencies. It also enables Fintech companies to offer cryptocurrency services to their customers. Quidax was officially launched in 2018 and currently has customers in over 70 countries.

About Polygon

Polygon is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building and connecting Secured Chains like Plasma, Optimistic Rollups, zkRollups, Validium, etc, and Standalone Chains like Polygon POS, designed for flexibility and independence.

Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 350+ Dapps, ~128M txns, and ~1M+ unique users.

