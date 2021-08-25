Facebook exec Says crypto wallet ‘Novi’ ready to launch, eyes NFT Industry – Facebook exec, David Marcus helped a lot with the social media giant’s shift towards digital currency. Being the co-founder of Facebook-initiated cryptocurrency, Diem, and head of Facebook Financial, he knows what is beneficial for the firm.

Additionally, Marcus also led the development of Novi, Facebook’s crypto wallet. Today, Facebook is now finalizing the last stages of Novi and is waiting for its launch.

The social media giant is also currently eyeing NFTs and could soon support them, according to the report. Marcus said they are “definitely looking” for possible ways to engage in the NFT industry as well.

As they are now in a “really good position to do so”, Marcus stated in his Bloomberg interview:

When you have a good crypto wallet like Novi will be, you also have to think about how to help consumers support NFTs,

On the other hand, Marcus mentioned that after years of development, Novi is now “ready to launch”. However, Novi’s launch is on hold because the firm is still waiting for approval from regulators for Diem. To note, Facebook’s Diem cryptocurrency has been in the works since two years ago, with the former name, Libra.

According to Marcus, they might consider launching the Novi wallet without Diem as their “last resort”, but he believes that both are necessary for the project to succeed.

