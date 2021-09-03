Nigeria’s SEC establishes fintech unit to study cryptocurrency – In 2021, financial institutions operating in Nigeria have been the lever of a government crackdown on cryptocurrencies, beginning with February’s notorious central bank ban on lenders providing services to crypto exchanges in the country. With much of the Nigerian crypto market of necessity peer-to-peer, Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now aims to introduce regulations that could regularize the industry and offer investors better protection.

According to a Sept. 2 report, the SEC has established a dedicated fintech division tasked with studying crypto and blockchain investments and products – knowledge it could then marshal into a future crypto regulatory framework. Director General Lamido Yuguda told Reuters this week that the agency is “looking at this market closely to see how we can bring out regulations that will help investors protect their investment in blockchain.”

Nigeria’s SEC, which considers that all crypto assets ”are securities, unless proven otherwise,” will only be able to establish a regulatory framework if crypto is once again integrated into the country’s banking system. The agency is also reportedly looking to work with fintechs to strengthen the domestic market for securities to dissuade capital flight, which continues to beset multiple sectors.

Crypto’s exclusion from banking channels has not dampened enthusiasm for the asset class. On the contrary, in a year fraught with political and economic crises, including social and economic repression and rampant inflation, crypto adoption has continued to grow.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is also partnering with a Barbados-based fintech as a technical partner for its proposed e-naira digital currency, preliminary guidelines issued in August. At a meeting of the country’s Monetary Policy Committee in Abuja this spring, CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele expressed his confidence that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) will eventually be legal in the country but stressed that the government would do its best to prevent them from being used to finance illicit activities.

