Justin Sun Tweets ‘announcement of the announcement’: Is Tron (TRX) Ready to hit $1? – Today, TRON’s CEO Justin Sun teases the TRON community on Twitter. The TRON CEO posted an announcement of the announcement expected next week.

Justin Sun tweets,

Big news of #TRX NEXT WEEK! — Justin Sun 🅣🌞 (@justinsuntron) September 12, 2021

Over the past weeks, TRON (TRX) has been announcing back-to-back good news. Recently, TRON and BitTorrent shared that they are coming together to release a new project. BitTorrent says in a tweet that the project is called BitTorrent Chain (BTTC).

Not only that, but Justin Sun also announced that TRON DeFi total value locked (TVL) is now over 11 billion USD. Clearly, it is no secret that a boom in DeFi has been at large this year.

On another note, CoinQuora’s analyst shared a price prediction for TRX this 2021. Based on the article, TRX’s price has seen many bullish moves since the start of 2021. These are followed by fluctuations, consolidation, and corrections right away. Taking this into consideration, TRX has a competitive market this 2021.

Currently, it trades at $0.1137 with a trading volume of $2,884,875,559 USD. TRON gained 18.49% in the last 24 hours and its currently ranked 24th on CoinMarketCap.

If this bullish trend continues, TRX will reach $0.5 by the end of 2022. The first half of 2022 is going to show fast growth, up to $0.85. This rise may slow down, but no major falls are expected. With upcoming partnerships and developments, reaching $0.5 is plausible.

Looking at its MACD, there is a bullish crossover that will surely keep the trend upwards. In the next coming weeks, it might be interesting to check out TRON with its exciting big news ahead.

Consequently, If TRX holds the support level around 200-MA (the long-term moving average), buyers will then have ample time and stability to forge the next attack mission on the vital level at $1.25. This will keep it from plummeting whilst keeping its consistency.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.