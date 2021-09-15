Adadex Tools to launch first pool explorer for top Cardano DEXes – Adadex Tools is developing the first set of Defi tools for traders on Decentralized exchanges just as the race for top DEX is ongoing in the Cardano ecosystem, the Adadex tools aims to provide as much data as possible for traders on DEXes in order to have a competitive advantage in the highly volatile defi market.

The ADADEX TOOLS platform enables you to monitor trading in real-time and analyse a project during and after its launch. ADAT will let you make informed decisions faster and get a full view of the token. Every metric you can imagine — every key decision-making metric, all in one view.

The pool explorer will give traders access to View liquidity and volume information for token pairs, verify contracts more easily with ‘ADADEX TOOLS verified’ seal and tag your frequently traded tokens and pairs as favorite for easy access.

Add and remove liquidity seamlessly through our UI. Determine pool amounts and total liquidity at a glance, identify the most promising LP opportunities and find liquidity mining and staking opportunities directly in the UI.

Some of the cool features to expect includes;

Pool explorer

The Hot List (Trending)

Favorite token lists

Custom notifications & alerts

Telegram Price Bots

Aside from the above features, traders will be able to Monitor trading action and price movement in real time; Search pairs across multiple DEXs with ease and Use lines, indicators and toggle between multiple time frames to analyze markets.

Join us as we begin a new journey that will be in the center of defi market in the Cardano ecosystem.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.