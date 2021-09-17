SHIB token price surged by 35 percent after the recent listing on Coinbase – A few months ago, meme token Shiba Inu got listed in Coinbase Pro. Now, the up-and-coming ETH-based DOGE alternative has successfully been listed on Coinbase. Because of this, the trade volume of the token increased, leading to a 35 percent surge in its price.

According to a Coinbase announcement, the token is available in Coinbase.com as well as in the Coinbase Android and iOS applications. With this, Coinbase users are now able to buy, sell, and trade SHIB on their platform.

The Shiba Inu token heavily resembles the popular meme coin Dogecoin. But unlike Dogecoin, the SHIB token is Ethereum-based. Aside from this, the token has a huge circulating supply of one quadrillion.

The project’s ecosystem consists of an incubator for non-fungible tokens and a decentralized exchange called Shibaswap which is under development.

At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.000008784 per token with a market capitalization of $8,676,994,888 and a 24-hour trading volume of $2,474,458,425.

