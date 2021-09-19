TRON Foundation and Valkyrie Investment Launches Valkyrie TRON Trust – TRON Foundation has excitedly announced the launch of a blockchain-based protocol Valkyrie TRON Trust with its strategic partner Valkyrie Investments. To clarify, the launch of the Valkyrie TRON Trust is the first of its kind in the US.

The Valkyrie TRON Trust is the first institutional-grade fund offering worldwide within the TRON ecosystem. As per the report, the Valkyrie TRON Trust would commence working with an initial amount of $55 million in AUM.

To add on, the Valkyrie TRON Trust would specifically start with the allocated $55 million with an intention to attract listing opportunities in the US in 2022.

Commenting on the matter, TRON CEO Justin Sun said,

TRON was incepted with a mission to decentralize the Web. TRX is the layer-1 token of the TRON network that powers the entire TRON ecosystem. This is the initial step in its upcoming strategic initiatives to be announced shortly

Aside from what Sun said, Valkyrie CEO Leah Wald also expressed how happy they are in working with TRON. Here, Wald mainly gave deep credit to TRON for partnering with them to come up with the TRON Trust in the US.

Furthermore, Wald even applauded TRON for its positive reputation when it comes to ensuring sufficient energy flow and minimizing cost.

