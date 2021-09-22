Solana Says Bots Generated Transactions That Flooded the Network on Sept. 14 – Solana attributed the 17-hour blackout to a denial-of-service attack targeting decentralized exchange (DEX) on Sep. 14.

According to the Solana Foundation, bots affected the Grape Protocol IDO on Raydium with around 400,000 transactions per second (TPS), causing the latest blackouts.

Solana explained the cause of the latest blackout in a blog post on Sept. 21. The team addressed its community. They noted that bots spammed the network as Grape launched its IDO on DEX Raydium last Tuesday at 12:00 UTC.

This resulted in Solana’s network’s validators crashing after running out of storage. Thus, the network went down for less than 24-hour. However, Solana engineers and more than 1,000 validators led the network recovery. They did this with a hard fork after receiving help from 80% of the network’s active stakers.

In a regard to this, Solana Foundation said,

This was a coordinated effort by the community, not only in creating a patch but in getting 80% of the network to come to a consensus.

Moreover, the team added that the network was upgraded and restored to full functionality in less than 24 hours. On top of that, the team said, “technical post-mortem and root cause analysis report will be released in the coming weeks.”

After that, the SOL token skyrocketed to another all-time high of $217 before dropping to $140 at the time of writing.

