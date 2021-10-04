Dubai Police partners with BitOasis to combat crypto fraud – The United Arab Emirate is fast becoming a global key player in the crypto world. In their unwavering support towards crypto, they continue to approve regulations that foster the growth and create an enabling environment that corroborate their plans towards Cryptocurrency. In detail, the Dubai Police has partnered with a crypto firm, BitOasis to launch a cyber warfare to tackle the increasing crypto fraud.

Furthermore, the Dubai Police aligned with the crypto trading platform to sensitize investors and traders about digital asset fraud.

BitOasis’ chief executive officer, Ola Doudin confirms:

We are working with key policymakers to help them build regulation that will make crypto safe for investors

Clearly, the recent initiatives reveal the country’s active role in pushing a better crypto trading system. To emphasize, Dubai Police head of virtual asset crime section, Tarek Mohammed, affirms that:

The UAE is taking a hands-on approach to ensuring the financial security of the country, investors, and all stakeholders operating within the crypto space.

Additionally, he said that the police department is training its force extensively to understand crypto and blockchain technology.

In particular, the partnership is designed to create efficient investigation approaches to combat the risk connected with crypto trading.

Going back, The UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) had earlier set up regulations to support crypto trading.

