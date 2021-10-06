Cardano Struggle at $2.2 amid the Crypto Market Surge – Today, the crypto market is making noise once again as it continues to surge its market position. In detail, the market cap of the whole crypto market is now over $2.3 trillion and is up by +3%.

This uptrend position of the crypto market is made possible with the help of different crypto assets in the market. The crypto-assets such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Klaytn are some of the aggressive crypto assets that contribute well to the current market surge. Best of all, these crypto assets have had an almost 10% growth rate in the past 24 hours.

On the other hand, while most crypto is flying sky-high, the Cardano (ADA) crypto seems to be falling asleep. To be specific, Cardano crypto continues to move between the price ranges of $2.1 to $2.2 in the past 24 hours. Furthermore, it is also noticed that the crypto’s 24-hour growth rate of +1.9% is left behind when compared to other top cryptos in CoinGecko.

At the time of writing, Cardano trades at a decent price of $2.2. However, Bitcoin continues to dominate the crypto market with a trading price of over $54k per crypto.

