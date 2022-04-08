JUST IN: Unknown Gunmen attack Army patrol van in Abia – Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have reportedly attacked an Army patrol van in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State.

The Nation gathered the incident happened in the early hours Friday when the soldiers were on patrol.

It was gathered the attackers laid ambush for the unsuspecting soldiers.

The incident occurred at the popular Tonimas junction, Osisioma LGA axis, on Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The attackers also burnt the patrol van of the soldiers.

But the number of casualties was yet to be ascertained.

A source within the security circle said the incident occured around 3am.

It was gathered that the incident caused pandemonium with residents of the area in apprehension.

Details Shortly…

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.