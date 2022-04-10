NEXIT: Soft Loan Disbursement to Commence Soon as Business Plan submission ends – Npower Batch A and B volunteers especially exited Npower trainees in Lagos should visit blinkplan.biz the template for preparing the business plan, exited Npower Batch A and B volunteers will observe that the columns have been completed as promised by the NEXIT training officers.

Recall, few weeks ago at the last day of the NEXIT soft loan training, the NEXIT training officials promised to assist Npower Batch A and B volunteers having difficulties in completing some columns in the business plan such as the financial plan, and other details, all the columns as we speak has been completed.

All things being equal exited Npower Batch A and B volunteers should start receiving their NEXIT soft loans by May, as promised by the NEXIT training officers, loan amount will be maximum of ₦3,000,000 and will be provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria in conjunction with NIRSAL Micro Finance Bank.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Financial Watch. Every investment and trading move involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.