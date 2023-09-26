BitBoy arrested on livestream over dispute with former business partner – In a dramatic turn of events, famed crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, popularly known as “BitBoy,” was arrested during a live broadcast outside the residence of Carlos Diaz, a consultant and notable nonfungible token (NFT) investor. Armstrong accuses Diaz of withholding his Lamborghini.

Prior to the incident, Armstrong teased his followers with a mysterious post, hinting he would be streaming “from a very special location.” Not long after, viewers were treated to a live confrontation outside Diaz’s house, where Armstrong made a series of explosive allegations. He accused Diaz of wanting to harm him and even insinuated connections between Diaz and the Houston mafia. “I’m not scared of you, Carlos,” Armstrong defiantly proclaimed during the broadcast.

I’ll be going live soon from a very special location on YouTube so get ready this is going to be good — Ben Armstrong (@BenArmstrongsX) September 25, 2023

However, the drama escalated around 19 minutes into the livestream when local police arrived on the scene. They questioned Armstrong about any weapons he might be carrying, which he denied. Shortly thereafter, viewers witnessed the phone being dropped, but the audio continued, capturing the exchange between Armstrong and the officers.

A subsequent check on the Gwinnett County, Georgia, Sheriff’s Office website revealed that a “Benjamin Charles Armstrong” was indeed booked on Sept. 25 at 9:11 pm local time and is currently detained.

Carlos Diaz, on the following day, verified Armstrong’s unexpected visit to his residence via a post. Meanwhile, blockchain analyst “ZachXBT,” who has expressed his disdain for Armstrong in the past, commented, “Will always celebrate one of the most notorious bad actors in crypto finally getting karma.”

The backdrop to this event is equally tumultuous. In late August, Hit Network, which manages the “BitBoy Crypto” brand, severed its association with Armstrong, citing concerns over substance abuse and alleged financial misconduct affecting employees. Since the split, there have been a series of lawsuits initiated and subsequently withdrawn by various parties. Armstrong, feeling the heat, even solicited donations on Sept. 20 to handle his escalating legal expenses, a move that did not sit well with many in the crypto community.