NLC, TUC Urge Nigerians to Prepare for Prolonged Industrial Action – In a unified action reflective of the growing economic discontent among Nigerians, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the country’s two predominant labour unions, announced an indefinite strike commencing on October 3. This sweeping industrial action aims at compelling the federal government to address the acute suffering and hardship engulfing the nation, precipitated by the controversial removal of fuel subsidies.

Despite assurances from the federal government regarding the conclusion of wage awards — a crucial demand from labour leadership — the unions resolved to proceed with the strike. The announcements followed emergency National Executive Council meetings held separately by the NLC and TUC, where leaders implored Nigerians to prepare for an extended strike. Citizens were advised to accumulate food and essential supplies between now and the upcoming Monday.

The joint communiqué, delivered by NLC President Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart Festus Osifo at the Labour House in Abuja, instructed state councils and affiliates of both unions to galvanize members and allies for a comprehensive strike. This industrial action, as per the unions, stems from the government’s perceived indifference towards the workers’ and the public’s struggles in the wake of the petrol subsidy removal. Additionally, the government’s alleged unwillingness and lack of proactive measures to mitigate the adverse effects of this policy and other stringent economic strategies were cited as reasons for the strike.

Furthermore, the unions accused the government of deploying police forces to quash union activities and of orchestrating a smear campaign against trade union leaders through social media platforms. In response to these grievances, the unions are calling for a nationwide withdrawal of services starting October 3, with immediate mobilization for protests and rallies continuing until their demands are met positively by the government.

In a call for broader support, the NLC and TUC have appealed to all “patriotic Nigerians” to collaboratively pressure the government to reposition the populace at the core of its policies and programmes. Despite the government’s plea for the unions to retract the strike plans, the NLC and TUC remain steadfast. With the government’s next move uncertain, the impending strike is poised to substantially disrupt the economy, casting shadows over the lives of millions of Nigerians.